WINSTON-SALEM — An eight-game South Atlantic League series that will feature two doubleheaders began with the Winston-Salem Dash sweeping a twin bill against the visiting Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday. Following a 3-2 victory over the Crawdads in Game 1, the Dash earned a 5-2 win in Game 2.

Winston-Salem’s Everhett Hazelwood (2-0) notched the win in the opener thanks to two innings of scoreless, four-hit relief with two strikeouts and no walks, while Jake Palisch picked up his second save of the season despite allowing a run on three hits in the top of the seventh, an inning in which he struck out the side.

Starting pitcher Winston Santos (1-1) took the loss for Hickory after allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman in five innings. However, the Crawdads outhit the Dash 8-7 behind two hits apiece from Alejandro Osuna and Liam Hicks and one hit each from Max Acosta, Daniel Mateo, Marcus Smith and Frainyer Chavez.

In Game 2, the Crawdads served as the home team during a contest that was a makeup game from earlier in the month. Winston-Salem’s Ernesto Jaquez (3-0) was the winning pitcher following two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief with four strikeouts and no walks, while Adisyn Coffey earned his first save of the year after retiring the side in order with two strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh.

Hickory starter Gavin Collyer (0-2) pitched the first five innings of Game 2, surrendering five runs (four earned) on five hits with six strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsmen. At the plate, the Crawdads got two hits each from Mateo, Chavez and Keyber Rodriguez and one hit apiece from Geisel Cepeda and Cody Freeman, the latter of whom tallied a solo home run.

Winston-Salem (11-4) and Hickory (9-6) played an afternoon game on Wednesday before battling again on Thursday at 7 p.m.