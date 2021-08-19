Winston-Salem overwhelms Crawdads 13-2

The Hickory Crawdads scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium, but were held scoreless for the rest of the contest. Meanwhile, the visiting Winston-Salem Dash pounded out 19 hits and benefited from three Hickory errors on their way to a 13-2 victory over their High-A East League South Division foes.

The Dash improved to 34-57 overall and 19-30 on the road, while the Crawdads fell to 40-49 overall and 19-29 at home. The loss was Hickory’s second straight, with the win for Winston-Salem snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Hickory’s only runs came on a two-run home run from No. 3 hitter Dustin Harris with one out in the first, while Winston-Salem scored three times in the top of the fourth to take the lead before adding single runs in the sixth and eighth frames and eight runs in the ninth.

Of Winston-Salem’s 19 hits, Samir Duenez, Lazaro Leal and Jagger Rusconi had three apiece. Duenez also had two RBIs and Leal had one, while others recording hits for the Dash included Luis Mieses (two hits, four RBIs), Luis Curbelo (two hits, one RBI), Caberea Weaver (two hits, one RBI), Alex Destino (two hits), Evan Skoug (one hit, three RBIs) and Jose Rodriguez (one hit, one RBI).