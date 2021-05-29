Winston-Salem holds Crawdads to 3 hits, beats Hickory 2-0

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads were shut out for the first time in 2021 on Saturday night, falling 2-0 to the host Winston-Salem Dash. Hickory was held to three hits in the loss, their eighth in 11 meetings with the Dash this season.

Winston-Salem upped its record to 12-11, while the Crawdads dropped to 9-14 and remained in last place in the High-A East League’s South Division. Hickory fell below .500 at 5-6 on the road, and the Crawdads have now been outscored 91-90 through their first 23 contests.

All three of the Crawdads’ hits were singles, as Frainyer Chavez, Jake Guenther and Blaine Crim recorded base hits in the third, eighth and ninth innings, respectively. On the other side, Winston-Salem tallied five singles and a double to finish with six hits total.

Winston-Salem designated hitter Luis Curbelo registered a game-high three hits to go with two RBIs, while teammates Lenyn Sosa, Yolbert Sanchez and Alex Destino notched one hit apiece. Their offense helped Dash starting pitcher Johan Dominguez earn the win thanks to six innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks.