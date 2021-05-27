Winston-Salem ends Crawdads’ 4-game win streak

WINSTON-SALEM — Following a loss in the first game of their six-game series against the visiting Hickory Crawdads, the Winston-Salem Dash bounced back with a 4-3 victory over their High-A East League opponents on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium. With the win, the Dash climbed back to .500 at 10-10.

As for Hickory, it moved to 8-12 after having a season-best four-game winning streak snapped. The teams play again tonight at 7 p.m. before facing off on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Crawdads outhit the Dash 6-4, with Kellen Strahm accounting for half of Hickory’s hits and all three of its RBIs. Two of his RBIs came on a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning, while he added an RBI single in the sixth to go with a first-inning double.

Jose Acosta, Jonathan Ornelas and Blaine Crim added singles for the Crawdads, who totaled 17 strikeouts on the night. Winston-Salem starting pitcher Davis Martin struck out 10 Hickory batters in five innings, giving up two runs on three hits with no walks, while Caleb Freeman was the winning pitcher thanks to a scoreless top of the ninth that preceded a wild pitch by the Crawdads’ Grant Anderson that scored Yolbert Sanchez with the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

Freeman evened his record on the season at 1-1, while Anderson dropped to 0-2. Cole Ragans pitched the first five innings for the Crawdads, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks.