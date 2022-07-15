Wilmington tops Crawdads in high-scoring affair

Struggling much of the season, the Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks had one of their better nights of the year at the plate for a 12-8 win over the host Hickory Crawdads Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Among the bottom three teams in most statistical hitting categories in the South Atlantic League entering the series, the Blue Rocks (44-38 overall, 9-8 second half) pounded out 16 hits and finished one shy of their season high in runs scored. After Hickory starter Robby Ahlstrom retired the side in order in the first inning, Wilmington scored in six straight innings and had runners in scoring position in each of the team’s remaining eight trips to the plate.

Facing the SAL’s best pitching staff by ERA, Hickory’s lineup continued to show life after a weeklong slump with 11 hits on Thursday and 14 runs over the last two nights. However, the Crawdads (45-39, 7-11) couldn’t keep pace after Wilmington scored four in the sixth to take the lead for good.

The “Thirsty Thursday” contest was a general manager’s dream for concessions, as the game plodded on for 3 hours, 15 minutes. The teams combined to throw 355 pitches with a quartet of Crawdads hurlers firing 190 of those. Control became an issue, as Hickory walked nine and threw four wild pitches. The Crawdads' defense also contributed to their defeat with three errors and two passed balls, and the Blue Rocks riddled Hickory with a running game that included four stolen bases.

Coming off a 6-2 win on Wednesday, the Crawdads were primed for more offense early with three runs in the first. Luisangel Acuna scored from second when a double play relay went into the dugout. Thomas Saggese, who finished a triple short of the cycle, doubled in a run and scored on Cristian Inoa’s single.

However, Jose Sanchez answered for the Blue Rocks in the second with his fifth homer of the season. Darren Baker doubled in two in the third with Sanchez adding an RBI single.

From there, the teams matched single runs in the fourth and two each in the fifth before Wilmington batted around in the sixth and seized control of the game.

Jordy Barley started the inning by beating out a grounder to short and advanced to second when Acuna’s throw to first skipped into the dugout. Barley stole third and scored the go-ahead run on a soft-lined single by Rudy Martin, who then stole second.

After Jesus Linarez walked Baker, Yohanse Morel was brought in to try and quell the rally. Morel got Jeremy De La Rosa to ground out, but Sanchez’s third hit of the night scored Martin and a passed ball brought in Baker. One out later, Morel hit Omar Meregildo with a pitch before Kevin Strohschein completed the scoring with an RBI single.

Wilmington completed its scoring in the seventh when Rudy Martin walked and later scored on a wild pitch. Hickory answered that with Saggese’s eighth homer of the season.

Linarez (2-1) took the loss for the Crawdads, as he gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over two innings, including the go-ahead runs in the sixth. Garvin Alston (3-1) was the lone effective pitcher for either side, as he closed out the final 2 1/3 innings with one hit allowed and three strikeouts. For his work, he was awarded the official scorer’s decision win.

With Wilmington leading the six-game series 2-1, the teams return to L.P. Frans tonight for a 7 p.m. first pitch.