WILMINGTON, Del. — The Wilmington Blue Rocks knocked off the visiting Hickory Crawdads for the third time in four nights on Saturday, clinching at least a split of the six-game series. Each team finished with five hits in the contest, which Wilmington won by a 3-2 final.

Both clubs moved to .500 during the 2023 South Atlantic League season, with the Blue Rocks improving to 4-4 and the Crawdads dropping to 3-3. The finale of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m., while Wilmington visits the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Hickory returns home to face the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods at the same time.

Wilmington received two hits including a two-run home run from Caleb Farmer, with Donovan Casey, James Wood and Jacob Young tallying one hit apiece. On the other side, Hickory was led by two hits from Jayce Easley and one hit each from Maximo Acosta, Keyber Rodriguez and Angel Aponte.

Blue Rocks pitcher Tyler Schoff (2-0) earned the win thanks to two innings of scoreless, hitless relief during which he struck out one and issued no walks, while Jack Sinclair notched his second save of the year despite allowing a run in the top of the ninth inning. Meanwhile, Hickory reliever Bradford Webb (0-1) was the losing pitcher after giving up two runs on one hit with no strikeouts and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Mitch Bratt pitched the first 4 1/3 innings for the Crawdads, surrendering one run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Aidan Anderson and Andy Rodriguez were the remaining relievers used by the visitors.