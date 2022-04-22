Wilmington cruises past Crawdads

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Wilmington Blue Rocks scored two runs in the third inning and continued to add on throughout the night, knocking off the visiting Hickory Crawdads by a 10-3 score on Friday at Frawley Stadium. Wilmington added two more runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to pull away, with Hickory outscoring the Blue Rocks 3-1 over the final two innings to lose by a seven-run final margin.

Wilmington (7-6) outhit the Crawdads (5-8) 12-8, with each team hitting a home run. Omar Meregildo clubbed a solo homer for the Blue Rocks in the bottom of the eighth, while Hickory’s Jake Guenther recorded a solo shot in the top of the ninth.

Guenther and Keyber Rodriguez had two hits apiece for the Crawdads, who also got one hit each from Evan Carter, Chris Seise, Frainyer Chavez and Cody Freeman. Meanwhile, the Blue Rocks’ Tim Cate (1-0) was the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of scoreless, four-hit relief with three strikeouts.

Owen White (0-1) took the loss for Hickory, which faces the Blue Rocks again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. The teams will then finish their six-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.