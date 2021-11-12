Will the Lions go winless again?

On offense, the Lions are on pace this year to score the exact same number of points (268) in 16 games that the team scored in 2008. This year’s team is on track to complete more passes and gain more yards through the air than the 2008 team, but that seems largely to be an artefact of NFL teams throwing more now than they used to (the 2021 team is on pace to attempt over 100 more passes than the 2008 team).

None of the players on the Lions' 2008 team were selected for the Pro Bowl. The offense did, however, feature future Hall of Fame deep ball threat Calvin Johnson at wideout for most of the season. Johnson led the team with 78 catches, 1,331 receiving yards, 17.1 yards per reception and 12 of the team’s 18 (67 percent of) receiving touchdowns. In only his second year, after a rookie season in which he struggled to recover from a back injury, Johnson was not a starter on the team until after Roy Williams was traded to the Cowboys following the Week 6 loss to the Vikings. He nonetheless ended up fifth in the league in receiving years and led the league in receiving touchdowns by the end of the year. Perhaps most importantly, during the season, because of his breakout ability, he provided the Lions with a possibility of getting back into games with one big play.