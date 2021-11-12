Will the Lions go winless again?

“Poor guy, I don’t even know if he realized it, and that’s a safety”, Fox analyst Ron Pitts commented after Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, without noticing at first what he had done, ran well out of the back of his own end zone untouched while rolling out for a pass in a close contest against the Minnesota Vikings in 2008.
The Lions ended up losing the game by two points, which was what Orlovsky’s safety cost his team, and at the end of the season, Detroit became the first NFL team to go 0-16. Orlovsky’s end zone blunder became a microcosm of the Lion’s winless season. It is a play that he says he is still reminded of by others “daily.”
This year, with the team at 0-8 roughly halfway through the season, there is a sense of déjà vu. Will the Lions again go winless?
There are some ominous warning signs.
In order to compare the 2008 and 2021 teams, I doubled composite statistics for the 2021 season thus far (to project what the Lions' stats might look like after 16 games this year) and compared the numbers to Detroit's overall 2008 statistics. I also compared averages across the two seasons.
The Lions' 2021 defense is perhaps slightly better, though not by much if so, than the 2008 defense. In relation to the total number of points allowed, though the Lions' 2008 team ranked last in the league and this year’s team ranks comparably second last in the league, this year’s defense is a bit better against the pass, ranking 15th in terms of opponents’ passing yards allowed (compared to 27th for the 2008 team). Against the rush, the 2008 team did not have, and the 2021 team has not had, much luck (with the 2008 team ranked last for its season and the 2021 team currently ranked 29th), enabling opponents to wind down the clock once they get ahead by keeping the ball on the ground.
On offense, the Lions are on pace this year to score the exact same number of points (268) in 16 games that the team scored in 2008. This year’s team is on track to complete more passes and gain more yards through the air than the 2008 team, but that seems largely to be an artefact of NFL teams throwing more now than they used to (the 2021 team is on pace to attempt over 100 more passes than the 2008 team).
None of the players on the Lions' 2008 team were selected for the Pro Bowl. The offense did, however, feature future Hall of Fame deep ball threat Calvin Johnson at wideout for most of the season. Johnson led the team with 78 catches, 1,331 receiving yards, 17.1 yards per reception and 12 of the team’s 18 (67 percent of) receiving touchdowns. In only his second year, after a rookie season in which he struggled to recover from a back injury, Johnson was not a starter on the team until after Roy Williams was traded to the Cowboys following the Week 6 loss to the Vikings. He nonetheless ended up fifth in the league in receiving years and led the league in receiving touchdowns by the end of the year. Perhaps most importantly, during the season, because of his breakout ability, he provided the Lions with a possibility of getting back into games with one big play.
The 2021 Lions team, in contrast, lacks a deep ball threat. The team’s leader in receptions is tight end T.J. Hockenson. Hockenson is a stellar NFL player, currently second in receptions among tight ends in the league. But he is not, understandably given his position, a deep ball threat. He averages around half of the yards per reception that Johnson averaged in 2008 and is projected to score only four of a projected 16 (25 percent of) receiving touchdowns for the team this year (over 16 games, compared to Johnson’s 12 in 2008). The Lions’ leading wideout, Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is projected to gain just 500 receiving yards this year (over 16 games) and has not yet scored a receiving touchdown, pales in comparison to Johnson.
A comparison of quarterback play provides a glimmer of hope for this year’s Lions. The 2008 team featured a revolving door of quarterbacks, with Dan Orlovsky starting seven games, Jon Kitna starting four games, Daunte Culpepper starting five games and the two Drews (Stanton and Henson) making appearances. This season, Jared Goff has taken nearly every snap for the Lions at quarterback so far. His passer rating, at 85.3, is somewhat higher than the Lions' quarterbacks from 2008 in one-by-one comparisons (with Orlovsky at 72.7, Kitna at 72.2 and Culpepper at 63.9). A composite measure of the passer ratings across all of the quarterbacks with passing attempts for each season, weighted according to the number of attempts per quarterback, reveals an overall QB passer rating of 85.3 so far for the 2012 team compared to 71.3 for the 2008 quarterbacks.
It may be tempting to assume, noting the Lions have lost two games on last-second field goals this year, that they will pull out a victory, by luck if nothing else, in a close game at some point during the remainder of the season. It is worth pointing out, though, that the 2008 team came close to winning several times, losing half of their games by 10 points or less, which included the two-point loss to the Vikings and a four-point loss to the Chicago Bears. Overall, the 2008 Lions lost by an average of 15.6 points while this year’s team has lost by an average of 13.8 points so far. The loss margins, in other words, are relatively similar across teams, which perhaps does not portend well for this year’s team.
On the other hand, the 2021 NFL season has been marked by upsets. In Week 8, the then 5-2 Bengals lost to the then 1-6 Jets. Just last weekend, the then 2-6 New York Giants defeated the division-leading Las Vegas Raiders and the then 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the division-leading Buffalo Bills. Most recently, the then 2-7 Miami Dolphins knocked off the division-leading Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
The Lions still have home games against the Vikings and the Bears left on their schedule. Both teams currently have losing records, with only three wins apiece. Those two games will present the Lions with their best opportunities for winning a game this season. A win against the Vikings, the team that the Lions lost to in 2008 after Orlovsky ran out of the back of the end zone for a safety, would be particularly sweet. Do it for Dan.