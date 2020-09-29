Wilfong wins CGA Mid-Amateur title; locals also compete

BUIES CREEK — The 27th annual Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) North Carolina Mid-Amateur Championship wrapped up on Sunday at Keith Hills Golf Club. The two-day tournament was won by Chad Wilfong of Charlotte, who shot back-to-back 4-under-par 68s to finish one shot ahead of Winston-Salem’s Dan Walters.

“I knew Dan would play well and there were a bunch of guys at the top so I figured someone would shoot a good number,” said Wilfong, a former Wake Forest University golfer whose goal was to shoot 10-under for the tournament.

Although Wilfong finished two shots short of his goal, he was able to hold off Walters, who entered Sunday with a one-stroke lead over Wilfong, Jay Roberts of Concord and Matthew Younts of Greensboro.

Despite bogeying the opening hole and remaining 1-over through three holes, Wilfong birdied Nos. 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10 to move past Walters on the leaderboard. However, he bogeyed the next two holes to allow Walters to pull into a tie for first.

Nevertheless, Wilfong bounced back to win the tournament thanks to strong play down the stretch. The win marked his second CGA championship victory, as he also won the 2001 North Carolina Amateur after shooting 8-under there as well.