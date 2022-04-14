Watson takes Super Truck, Late Model races at HMS

Six different races were held last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, where the weather was cool but the action on the track brought the heat. The story of the night was Charlie Watson, who earned victories in two different divisions.

Prior to Watson’s first win of the night, the Heritage Finance Street Stocks competed in a 30-lap race that saw Kevin Eby pace time trials and start from the top spot with Jonathon Smith to his outside and the twosome of Eric Zeh and DJ Little in row two. Eby ultimately defeated Smith by less than a car length, while Zeh finished third, Baron Kuritzky took fourth and Ethan Johnson came in fifth.

A 35-lap race in the Super Truck division took place next, with Watson setting the fast time in time trials and starting from the pole position next to Joey Shuryan. Meanwhile, row two was made up of Josh Goble and Ricky Dennie. After multiple cautions, Watson took the checkered flag with Shuryan finishing second, Charlie Neill grabbing third, Spencer Boyd coming in fourth and Goble settling for fifth.

Another 35-lap race followed as the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models hit the track. Graham Hollar led the way in time trials to start from the front with Akinori Ogata to his outside, while Colby Gibson and Michael Bumgarner made up the second row. Ogata ended up driving to his first win at Hickory Motor Speedway, with Hollar passing Bumgarner on the final lap to earn runner-up honors. Behind Bumgarner, who finished third, were Gibson and Kyle Barnes in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models competed next, participating in a 75-lap feature that saw Ryan Wilson finish first in qualifying and Watson take second to start to his outside, while Matthew Gould and two-time Hickory Motor Speedway track champion Ryan Millington filled the second row. Just like he did in the Super Truck race earlier in the night, Watson flexed his racing muscles with a first-place finish. The runner-up was Gould, with Millington finishing third, Wilson grabbing fourth and Isabella Robusto rounding out the top five.

The Renegades took part in the ensuing race as they competed in a 20-lap sprint, with Charlie Neill setting the fast time in qualifying and starting from the pole position with Danny Crump Jr. to his outside and the duo of Zach Mullins and David Hasson in row two. Neill faced a challenge from Hasson but was able to hold him off for the victory, while Hasson took second. Meanwhile, Mullins came in third, Brandon Hasson finished fourth and Justin Austin took fifth.

The final race of the night involved the 4 Cylinders in a 25-lap battle. Brian Mundy won qualifying with Robert Trivette beginning the race to his outside and the second row consisting of Curtis Pardue and Tim Canipe. In the end, Pardue took the checkered flag following multiple cautions, while Canipe finished second, Robert Trivette came in third, Mundy took fourth and Dennis Trivette held down the fifth spot.

No races will be run at Hickory Motor Speedway this weekend in observance of the Easter holiday. However, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series action returns to the track on April 23.

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or call HMS at 828-464-3655. HMS also has pages on Facebook and Twitter.