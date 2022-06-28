Walker notches second sweep of 2022 at Hickory Motor Speedway

Hickory Motor Speedway held United Sewing Night at the Races presented by Paragon Films this past Saturday. Five races took place during the event, which was the latest in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

Mitch Walker won both NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division races for the second time this season, beginning with the opening race of the night. The 40-lap feature saw Walker top time trails and start from the pole position with Landon Huffman to his outside, while Blake Lothian and Ryan Wilson made up row two. In the race itself, Walker finished first ahead of Huffman in second, Wilson in third, Lothian in fourth and Skyler Chaney in fifth.

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks competed in the second race. Don Machutta set the fast time in qualifying and started from the front, while John Guker was to his outside with the twosome of DJ Little and Joseph Hodges in the second row. In the end, Machutta also won the race with Jeff Byers taking second, Little finishing third, Hodges grabbing fourth and Jon Austin coming in fifth.

Round 6 of the Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Chase for the Championship was the middle race of the night. Michael Bumgarner was the qualifying winner and the race winner, while Dylon Wilson started the race to Bumgarner’s outside with Akinori Ogata and Sawyer Frady filling row two. During the actual race, Ogata took second behind Bumgarner with Wilson finishing third, Mark Johnson coming in fourth and Max Price rounding out the top five.

The penultimate race saw the 4 Cylinders take the track. Brian Mundy topped time trials and was joined by Robert Trivette in the front row at the start, with Curtis Pardue and Tim Canipe making up the second row. Mundy built a sizable lead before being pressured by Canipe late, but he was able to hold off Canipe for the win, while Rodney Trivette came in third, Robert Trivette took fourth and Pardue finished fifth.

In the night’s final race, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models participated in another 40-lap feature. A nine-car invert from the first race took place that allowed Jaiden Reyna and Annabeth Barnes-Crum to start out front with row two consisting of Matthew Gould and Charlie Watson. Multiple caution flags flew during the race, which was won — again — by Walker, while Huffman came in second, Lothian took third and Barnes-Crum and Gould finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Knights of Destruction will bring their monster trucks to Hickory Motor Speedway this weekend for the Great American Smash. Action is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at “America’s Most Famous Short Track.”

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returns to Hickory Motor Speedway on July 9 for a full slate of racing action. For more information about upcoming events, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or check out the track on Facebook or Twitter.

Hickory Motor Speedway can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.