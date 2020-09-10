Wakeboarder Gentry posts runner-up finish at world championships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone who has spent much time on the west end of Lake Hickory has probably seen Hudson Gentry flipping and spinning on his wakeboard. The 10-year-old started wakeboarding on his fifth birthday and has been competing since he was 8, spending the better part of his summers training on Lake Hickory.

Additionally, Gentry trains on Lake Norman with his coach, Stephen Pierce, and spends time training at Freedom Wake Park in Orlando, Florida, as well. He has also recently been training with current Professional Wakeboard Tour rider Tony Iacconi as part of the Ti Wake Academy.

In August, Gentry competed in the World Wake Association’s United States National Wakeboard Championships at the Barefoot Ski Ranch in Waco, Texas. Despite being the youngest participant in a field full of talent, he was able to make it to the finals and finish in second place in the 10-to-13-year-old division.

Courtesy of his finish during nationals, Gentry advanced to the WWA World Wakeboard Championships at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia, during the last weekend in August. While he suffered an unexpected fall on his most consistent trick during the semifinals, he recovered to qualify for the finals, again taking home a second-place finish.