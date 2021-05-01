Vikings select former Mustang, Tar Heel Surratt in 3rd round

MINNEAPOLIS — After a standout career as the starting quarterback at East Lincoln High, Chazz Surratt converted to linebacker midway through his college career at North Carolina. He proceeded to make the All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team in both 2019 and 2020, finishing with 207 tackles including 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks to go with two interceptions in two seasons as a member of the Tar Heels’ defense.
That decision paid off on Friday night, when the Lincoln County native was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 78 overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft. The Vikings also had three other picks during the third round, taking Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond at No. 66, Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis at No. 86 and Pittsburgh defensive end Patrick Jones at No. 90.
“We felt that he had such natural instincts for the position,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said of Surratt, noting the benefit of having a linebacker who has so much experience under center. “He can run and he can cover and he can hit.”
A 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, Surratt won a pair of 2AA state titles at East Lincoln and finished in the top five in state history in total offensive yards, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He won numerous awards while playing football for the Mustangs, and was also part of an East Lincoln boys basketball program that earned 2A state runner-up honors during both his junior and senior years.
Surratt joins a Vikings team that finished 7-9 in 2020, but had made the playoffs in three of the previous five seasons. Minnesota has an all-time record of 516–442–11, the highest winning percentage among NFL franchises who have not won a Super Bowl.
Notes: Surratt’s younger brother, Sage, was expected to be drafted during the latter part of the draft on Saturday, but had not been selected as of presstime.... The quotes in this story were provided by The Associated Press.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.