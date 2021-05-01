Vikings select former Mustang, Tar Heel Surratt in 3rd round

MINNEAPOLIS — After a standout career as the starting quarterback at East Lincoln High, Chazz Surratt converted to linebacker midway through his college career at North Carolina. He proceeded to make the All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team in both 2019 and 2020, finishing with 207 tackles including 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks to go with two interceptions in two seasons as a member of the Tar Heels’ defense.

That decision paid off on Friday night, when the Lincoln County native was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 78 overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft. The Vikings also had three other picks during the third round, taking Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond at No. 66, Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis at No. 86 and Pittsburgh defensive end Patrick Jones at No. 90.

“We felt that he had such natural instincts for the position,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said of Surratt, noting the benefit of having a linebacker who has so much experience under center. “He can run and he can cover and he can hit.”