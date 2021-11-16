Unifour Senior Games participants earn state medals

Unifour Senior Games participants recently earned state medals in the North Carolina Senior Games. Overall, 60 Unifour Senior Games participants went on to compete in the state finals. Pictured, from left, are the following state medalists in various events: Tim Mays, Rachel Church, Paulette Huffman, David Horniman, Laurie Douglas, Robert Johns, Rosamond Prince and Ray Beatty. The photo was taken at Highland Recreation Center in Hickory.