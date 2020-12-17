TWO WINS ARE BETTER THAN ONE: NLS Racing captures another victory, this time at Atlanta

“Our day went really well during the test day,” he added. “In fact, by lunch time we had all been in the car and were comfortable and we decided to just call it a day and get the car ready for the race the next day, and just relaxed the rest of the day. So it went well.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

NLS also attended a two-day event at Virginia International Raceway earlier this month in Alton, Virginia, but things didn’t go quite so smoothly this time around. An early-race mishap during an eight-hour race on day one resulted in significant damage to the rear of the car — somehow the team still finished fourth — but a blown engine during a seven-hour race on day two forced NLS to withdraw early.

Nevertheless, the team did receive some good news recently. Within the past month, NLS was able to secure a sponsorship from Modern Nissan of Hickory for the 2021 ChampCar season.