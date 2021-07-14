Two Hoyas compete in ECBL All-Star Game

HOPE MILLS — The 2021 East Coast Basketball League South All-Star Game was held last Saturday at Hope Mills Recreation Center. The contest was hosted by the Fayetteville Panthers, who are members of the ECBL’s Mid-South Conference.

Two Hickory Hoyas also represented the Mid-South Conference, which lost 147-132 at the hands of the Southern Conference. The Hoyas’ Isiah Cureton and Keandre Marion played 20 minutes apiece, with Cureton scoring 18 points and pulling down six rebounds and Marion finishing with 10 points and eight boards.

Ricardo Glenn of the PrimeTime Players recorded 34 points and 19 rebounds for the Southern Conference to earn All-Star Game MVP honors. He was one of six double-figure scorers for the Southern Conference, as the Carolina Thunder’s B.J. Tyson (38 points, five rebounds) and Patrell Rogers (20 points, three rebounds), the Florence Wildcats’ Sam Dotson (18 points, four rebounds) and Anton Greer (17 points, 10 rebounds) and the Garden City Magic’s Mike Couvson (14 points, three rebounds) also finished in double digits.