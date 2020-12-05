TWICE AS NICE: Following 2nd track championship at Hickory Motor Speedway, Millington eyes bigger prize in 2021

Three years after becoming the youngest Late Model Stock Car champion in the long history of Hickory Motor Speedway, Ryan Millington raced his way to top of the standings again in 2020. The Statesville native won six of his 26 starts this year, finishing in the top five on 20 occasions.
“It was definitely a really cool experience to be able to double up on championships at Hickory,” said Millington, who turned 19 in September and won the track title in October. “It’s a really prestigious track and a lot of big names have won championships there. To just be a part of that one time was huge, but to do it twice is another thing.
“We had a great season this year,” he added. “We walked away with quite a few wins and really top-three finishes basically every night, so I’m just really thankful for the season we had this year.”
Known as the “World’s Most Famous Short Track” and the “Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars,” Hickory Motor Speedway opened in 1951. The likes of Gwyn Staley, Junior Johnson, Ralph Earnhardt, Ned Jarrett and Johnny Miller won championships during the track’s first decade of existence, and other notable names have raced there over the 60-plus years that have followed.
According to Millington, the Late Model division was tough from top to bottom. Although he took first place with 1,218 points, others were hot on his tail throughout the year. Thomas Beane, who won last year’s title, finished second with 1,084 points, while rookie Sam Butler totaled 1,056 to finish third and 2014 champion Josh Berry came in fourth with 1,028.
“It was one of the hardest seasons we’ve ever had. Just the competition week in, week out, it was exceptional,” said Millington. “So you just really have to go to the track prepared every week and make sure you have all your t’s crossed and i’s dotted. ... We fell off a little bit near the end of the season, but it still ended up being a good year and I’m just really, really happy with the progress we made throughout the season.”
In addition to capturing the Late Model championship at Hickory Motor Speedway, Millington also finished third nationally in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I standings. The aforementioned Berry won the national championship, while Butler came in seventh and Beane took 23rd.
Millington said his race team wasn’t really planning to compete for a national title coming into the season, but they certainly gave it their all after finding out he was leading the points in August. While Millington ultimately finished short, it was still an incredible accomplishment to finish in the top three.
“That one was huge for us. ... We actually kind of just went to Hickory to break in one of our cars and ended up winning both races, and that kind of put us in the running for it,” said Millington. “So at that point we decided to start chasing it and ended up third and led the points for a while, but overall we’re really happy with it.
“We’ve never really points raced a whole lot, kind of just ran our year and if stuff fell our way then that’s how it went, but finishing third in that is a really big deal for us,” he continued. “We’re a small team racing against a bunch of big dogs, so that’s a huge accomplishment for us.”
After winning Late Model championships at Hickory Motor Speedway at the ages of 16 and 19, Millington is excited for the 2021 season. He felt his team won several races this year despite not having the best car in the field, and now he’s ready to see what next year has in store.
“We haven’t really made up any plans for 2021 yet, just kind of gonna play it by ear and see what money comes our way as far as sponsorships and other opportunities, but right now I’d say it’s kind of looking like we’re gonna chase a national championship next year,” said Millington. “We got a new car together at the end of this year, so I think next year’s gonna be our year where we’re actually gonna give that a run for our money.
“We didn’t really plan on running for it (a national championship) this year, so we were just realistically not prepared at all to run for it,” he added. “... But next year we’re gonna get that together and try to chase a national championship, that’s the tentative schedule for next year.”
Millington has been racing for over a decade, beginning his career driving go-karts on dirt tracks before moving up to Mini Outlaw Karts and Legend Cars. In 2016, he started driving Late Models.
“My dad (Scott) got me a go-kart when I was little and it honestly sat in the garage. I didn’t use it for a couple years, I had no interest in it,” said Millington. “One night I decided I wanted to go to the go-kart track, and it’s all history after that.”
Now Millington finds himself as one of the top drivers at a storied race track. But he cautions that additional success won’t come without hard work.
“The big thing about Hickory is there’s always a good group of cars. It’s a stout field where the top 10, top 12 are always in the hunt to win,” said Millington. “You obviously have that dominant three or four, you have that everywhere, but just throughout the field there’s good, quality cars.
“There’s a lot of places there’s one or two good cars and the rest are kind of just field fillers, so that’s the fun thing about racing at Hickory,” he continued. “You’ve definitely got to work to run up front.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
