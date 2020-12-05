TWICE AS NICE: Following 2nd track championship at Hickory Motor Speedway, Millington eyes bigger prize in 2021

“We’ve never really points raced a whole lot, kind of just ran our year and if stuff fell our way then that’s how it went, but finishing third in that is a really big deal for us,” he continued. “We’re a small team racing against a bunch of big dogs, so that’s a huge accomplishment for us.”

After winning Late Model championships at Hickory Motor Speedway at the ages of 16 and 19, Millington is excited for the 2021 season. He felt his team won several races this year despite not having the best car in the field, and now he’s ready to see what next year has in store.

“We haven’t really made up any plans for 2021 yet, just kind of gonna play it by ear and see what money comes our way as far as sponsorships and other opportunities, but right now I’d say it’s kind of looking like we’re gonna chase a national championship next year,” said Millington. “We got a new car together at the end of this year, so I think next year’s gonna be our year where we’re actually gonna give that a run for our money.

“We didn’t really plan on running for it (a national championship) this year, so we were just realistically not prepared at all to run for it,” he added. “... But next year we’re gonna get that together and try to chase a national championship, that’s the tentative schedule for next year.”