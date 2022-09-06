Tuesday's Crawdads game postponed; doubleheader set for Wednesday

Tuesday night’s South Atlantic League contest between the Rome Braves and Hickory Crawdads at L.P. Frans Stadium was postponed due to field conditions. The game was to be the opener of a six-game series.
The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first game starting at 5 p.m. and the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes. Both games will be seven innings and gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets for Tuesday's game can be used for another game this week.
Wednesday's game will be Kids Win Wednesday and the Spy Spectacular. On Thursday night, all beers will be $2.