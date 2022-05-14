Trio of pitchers help Crawdads shut out Grasshoppers

Occasionally, there is a game within the game, and it worked to the benefit of the Hickory Crawdads on Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. Three pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout as the Crawdads blanked the visiting Greensboro Grasshoppers 3-0 in front of 1,539 fans for the South Atlantic League game.

The win by the Crawdads (16-14) evened the six-game series at two apiece, while Greensboro dropped to 13-17 with the loss.

Starting pitcher Nick Krauth and relievers Joe Corbett and Marc Church kept the opposing hitters off balance throughout the contest. The trio combined for 10 strikeouts and faced just four over the minimum, as the Crawdads turned two double plays. Greensboro also finished with 11 groundouts. The quick-paced game saw Hickory throw 114 pitches and ended two minutes shy of two hours.

Krauth (1-1) picked up his first win in throwing the first six innings. After Krauth used predominately fastballs in the first inning, reading the swings, catcher Randy Florentino began to call for a series of offspeed pitches — both changeups and curveballs. With the Grasshoppers unable to adjust, the lineup spent the night with check swings as well as other weak swings that resulted in easy outs. Krauth finished with five strikeouts and recorded 16 of 18 outs via the whiff or ground balls.

Corbett entered in the seventh, and his lively fastball (92-94 mph) presented a tougher challenge for the Grasshoppers. While Corbett was able to throw the fastball by the hitters, with the hitters unable to sit comfortably on any pitch, Florentino continued to call for offspeed pitches that resulted in more swings and misses. The righty reliever allowed just one batter to reach during his two-inning stint and he struck out four.

Church took the ninth for Hickory and amped up his fastball to 97 mph. But the pitch calls from Florentino went more to sliders, which befuddled the Grasshoppers. A weak foul out to first, a caught-looking strikeout and a grounder to third closed out the game and handed Church his second save of the season. The shutout was the Crawdads' fifth of the season, which leads the SAL.

The Crawdads' offense had just six hits but two left the ballpark in support of the pitching. After going scoreless over the first two innings against Greensboro’s opener Cameron Junker, Hickory took a 2-0 lead in the fourth against Sean Sullivan (0-1). Jayce Easley singled, then one out later, Evan Carter jumped a flat changeup and sent it over the fence in center for his second home run of the season.

Keyber Rodriguez caught up with a slider in the fifth and sent the ball into the woods in left for his second homer of the season.

The teams return to the series today with an early 5 p.m. start., then finish the week on Sunday with the finale starting at 3 p.m.