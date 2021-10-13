Trick or Trot 5K set for Oct. 30

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host its annual Trick or Trot 5K, sponsored by Integrity Roofing, on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The family-friendly, Halloween-themed race will begin at 9 a.m. at Highland Recreation Center in Stanford Park and travel around Lenoir-Rhyne University’s campus before ending back at Highland Recreation Center.

Early registration prices are $10 for ages 10 and under and 50 and above, and $20 for ages 11 to 49. After Friday, prices will increase $5. Race participants can register online at https://runsignup.com.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund, which helps cover equipment costs and recreation program fees for area youth.

Additional sponsors of the race include Local Government Federal Credit Union.

For more information or questions about the Trick or Trot 5K, please contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.