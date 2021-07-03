Tourists snap Crawdads' 3-game winning streak

In the fourth, Shay Whitcomb singled for his first hit with the Tourists after his promotion from Low-A Fayetteville on Tuesday. Nova doubled him in to make it 2-0.

Adding to the run in the second, two-out rallies became the theme of the Tourists' attack. With two outs and nobody on in the fifth, Kent walked Deury Carrasco before Campbell University product Matt Barefoot clubbed a curveball over the left-field fence to make it 4-0.

Nova and Arias then provided a similar script from earlier in the sixth, as Nova singled for his third hit and Arias slapped a double with two outs.

The Crawdads finally cracked the scoreboard with a run in the bottom half of the sixth. Jonathan Ornelas tripled to right-center and scored on Blaine Crim’s single. Hickory had a chance to add to the inning with two on, but Jonathan Sprinkle entered the game in relief of Lopez and struck out Brady Smith.