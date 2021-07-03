Tourists snap Crawdads' 3-game winning streak

The Hickory Crawdads' lineup continued to excel on Friday night during the current two-week homestand. However, they couldn’t find key hits. The Asheville Tourists did and defeated the host Crawdads 7-4 in front of 2,457 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tourists (23-28) and improved their road record to 5-17 this season. Hickory (20-32) missed its chance to win four in a row for the first time in 2021, as well as a chance to clinch a series win for the first time in nine tries. The High-A East League series continues tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
Beating up the Tourists' starters this week, Hickory entered Game 4 of the series with a 20-8 margin of victory, scoring 14 of the 20 runs during the 11 2/3 innings the starters remained in the game.
On Friday, the Crawdads produced 16 base runners, including nine against Asheville starter Juan Pablo Lopez, who pitched into the sixth. However, the Crawdads were unable to generate runs until the sixth inning, at which point they trailed 5-0.
Asheville built much of that lead against Hickory starter Zak Kent, who pitched the first five innings. In the second, Freudis Nova — the Houston Astros' sixth-best prospect according to MLB.com — singled, stole second and scored with two outs after Bryan Arias singled.
In the fourth, Shay Whitcomb singled for his first hit with the Tourists after his promotion from Low-A Fayetteville on Tuesday. Nova doubled him in to make it 2-0.
Adding to the run in the second, two-out rallies became the theme of the Tourists' attack. With two outs and nobody on in the fifth, Kent walked Deury Carrasco before Campbell University product Matt Barefoot clubbed a curveball over the left-field fence to make it 4-0.
Nova and Arias then provided a similar script from earlier in the sixth, as Nova singled for his third hit and Arias slapped a double with two outs.
The Crawdads finally cracked the scoreboard with a run in the bottom half of the sixth. Jonathan Ornelas tripled to right-center and scored on Blaine Crim’s single. Hickory had a chance to add to the inning with two on, but Jonathan Sprinkle entered the game in relief of Lopez and struck out Brady Smith.
Hickory put together its best inning in the seventh against Sprinkle. Jose Acosta was hit by a pitch and Kellen Strahm walked to prod the rally, while a pair of wild pitches put the two at second and third. One out later, Ornelas cued a pitch off the end of the bat that rolled about 20 feet in front of the plate. Catcher Cesar Salazar pounced on the ball, but fired it into right field. Acosta scored on the play before Wilyer Abreu compounded the situation by sending his return throw to the backstop, leaving Strahm and Ornelas at second and third. Crim cashed in the two RBIs with a lined single to right.
The Crawdads went on to load the bases, but another Campbell product, Michael Horrell, induced Miguel Aparicio to hit into a double play to squelch the threat.
Trey Hair was hit by a pitch to start the eighth, but Horrell stranded him at first with a pair of strikeouts and a fly ball to right.
The Tourists found two-out magic again in the ninth, as Salazar walked and Abreu swatted his fourth homer of the year for the final margin.
Lopez got the win to improve to 4-2 on the season, with Horrell getting his second save of the year. Kent was charged with the loss and dropped to 4-2.