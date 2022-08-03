Tourists slip past Crawdads in 10 innings

The worst pitching staff in the South Atlantic League faced the top hitting team in Game 1 of a six-game series at L.P. Frans Stadium. But, of course, things in baseball don’t always play out as expected.

Pummeled and pounded much of the 2022 season, the Asheville Tourists bullpen found its footing over the final seven innings and allowed the offense to rally for a 6-5 win over the Hickory Crawdads in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

Entering Tuesday, the collective group of Tourists pitchers were last in the SAL in most pitching categories, including an ERA (6.75) that was nearly a run higher than any other team. Especially hard hit has been the bullpen, which had an ERA over eight. Nonetheless, Aaron Brown and Jacob Coats made it look easy.

After Hickory led 3-1 through one inning, the Crawdads (52-45 overall, 14-17 second half) threatened to pull away in the fourth after Asheville starter Ray Gaither walked the first two hitters. After Brown entered the game, the Crawdads worked a double steal with Cody Freeman and Chris Seise, with Freeman scoring after catcher Miguel Palma’s throw went into left field. Seise later scored on Evan Carter’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-2.

That turned out to be the final hurrah for the Hickory offense. After Brown gave up a leadoff infield hit in the fifth, the right-hander retired the next 13 batters in a row and struck out three. Meanwhile, Asheville (40-54, 14-15) chipped away at the deficit with the help of shaky defense and wildness by Hickory.

Hickory’s Nick Krauth held the Tourists to two runs on four hits and struck out six before he ran out of gas in the sixth. Bradford Webb made his Crawdads debut in the sixth and worked around two walks by Krauth that started the inning.

But with one out in the seventh, Palma reached on a flare into shallow center that fell in between three pursuing defenders. A check-swing grounder in front of home accounted for the second out with Palma moving to second. Trying to hold Palma close at the bag, second baseman Thomas Saggese was out of position on the pitch and that proved costly, as Michael Sandle chopped a grounder through the hole vacated by Saggese for an RBI single.

In the eighth, Spencer Mraz walked Zach Daniels on four pitches, then hit Luis Santana with a pitch. After Cristian Gonzalez lined out to left, Hickory catcher Freeman cut down Daniels trying to steal third. However, Joey Loperfido walked to extend the inning before Palma doubled in both runners to tie the game at 5-all.

Keyber Rodriguez broke the Crawdads' drought in the ninth with a single and then stole second and went to third on a throwing error by Palma. However, Carter struck out swinging to send the game into extra innings.

Asheville scored the decisive run in the 10th, when Gonzalez doubled to the wall in left-center, scoring Daniels, who started the inning at second. Theo McDowell held off further damage, but Hickory was unable to counter in the 10th against Coats, who used an overpowering fastball to strike out two of the three hitters he faced.

Trevor Hauver lined the ball hard up the middle, but Gonzalez, holding Carter close to second, was able to rush over with an outstretched glove to make the game-ending catch.

Asheville's Kenedy Corona started the game with a triple and scored the game’s first run on J.C. Correa’s grounder to second. Hickory returned fire in the bottom of the first with a triple by Carter, who also scored on a grounder to second by Alejandro Osuna. The Crawdads added two more in the inning on Freeman’s RBI single and a wild pitch.

Gonzalez’s infield hit with two outs scored Quincy Hamilton from third in the fourth before Hickory scored its final runs.

Brown received credit for the win to improve to 3-8, with Coats getting his first professional save. McDowell (1-1) was charged with the unearned run in the 10th and took the loss.

Both teams return to L.P. Frans tonight at 7 p.m. for Game 2 of the series.

Notes: Cristian Inoa was named the SAL player of the week for the week of July 25-31. The Crawdads first baseman hit .600 for the week (12-for-20) with three homers, six RBIs and 12 runs scored.... The Texas Rangers announced several roster moves for the Crawdads on Tuesday. Infielder Luisangel Acuna and catcher Scott Kapers were both assigned to Double-A Frisco (Texas). Taking their roster spots are right-handed pitcher Bradford Webb, who was called up from Low-A Down East in Kinston, and catcher Konner Piotto, who comes from Triple-A Round Rock (Texas).