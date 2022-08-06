Tourists defeat Crawdads 9-7 for 3rd win in 4 games

The top two scoring teams in the South Atlantic League continue to make life miserable for the opposing pitchers. On Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium, the Asheville Tourists pulled away late and then held on for a 9-7 victory over the Hickory Crawdads in front of 3,024 in attendance.

The Tourists (42-55 overall, 16-16 second half), who have the worst road record in the SAL at 15-30, clinched at least a tie in the six-game series with the victory. Oddly enough, Asheville continued its success against North Carolina teams, improving to 12-9 in road contests against Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Hickory. The Tourists are 3-21 on the road against the rest of the Sally League.

At the plate, the Crawdads (53-47, 15-19) — who lead the league in runs scored — and Tourists have combined for 50 runs over the four games, and Friday was another back-and-forth night between the two lineups. The teams combined for 34 baserunners with the pitchers making it tough for themselves with 12 walks, which pushed the game time to a plodding 3 hours, 25 minutes. The pitching staffs combined to throw 348 pitches.

The pitching matchup was to feature top-30 prospects for each club. However, nearby rain showers prompted the Crawdads to delay Tekoah Roby’s outing until the third inning. Asheville had originally announced it would do the same with starter Spencer Arrighetti, but then decided to start him after all.

Hickory took a 1-0 lead against Arrighetti in bottom of the first inning, as Evan Carter walked and used his speed with a steal and a wild pitch to get to third, from where he scored on Cristian Inoa’s single.

A moderate shower fell in the second inning, and it seemed to affect command for both Arrighetti and Hickory substitute starter Bradford Webb. In the top of the second, Asheville's Cristian Gonzalez and Luis Guerrero each singled with Joey Loperfido’s fly ball to right scoring Gonzalez. Kenedy Corona brought in Guerrero with an RBI single to put Asheville up 2-1.

The Crawdads returned fire in the bottom half, as Jayce Easley singled and eventually moved to third on a grounder and a balk before scoring on Frainyer Chavez’s single. Chavez went on to steal second and score on Carter’s single.

Roby started the third, but was greeted rudely by the Tourists lineup at the start. J.C. Correa lined a fastball for a double and came home when Quincy Hamilton also caught up to a fastball that sailed over the billboards in right for a two-run homer to make it 4-3.

But deuces remained wild early, as the Crawdads countered with two runs in the fourth against reliever Franny Cobos. With one out, Keyber Rodriguez singled, stole second, moved to third on the catcher Correa’s throwing error and scored on Chavez’s grounder to first. Alejandro Osuna put Hickory back ahead 5-4 with his first homer since his promotion to the team, a towering blast to right that bounced off the top billboard and out of the park.

After the initial hiccup in the third, Roby settled down to retire 10 of the next 11 batters, but the game changed after he struck out the first two in the sixth. A sinking liner by Guerrero eluded a diving attempt by Osuna in left, with the ball scooting to the wall for a triple. Walks to Loperfido and Corona loaded the bases before a slow roller to third by Michael Sandle was enough for a single to score Guerrero with the tying run. A bases-loaded walk to Correa put Asheville ahead for good at 6-5 and ended Roby’s night.

Luis Santana hit his seventh homer of the season, the second of the series, for Asheville in the seventh. Correa’s two-run double in the eighth completed the scoring for the Tourists.

Reliever Ryan Gusto supported the effort with a solid outing, as he allowed three baserunners from the fifth through the eighth. However, Gusto began to tire in the ninth with Hickory taking advantage to mount a late rally. With one out, Osuna walked and came around to score on Carter’s double. One out later, Cody Freeman singled in Carter and was joined on the bases by a walk to Inoa, who represented the tying run.

Gusto was replaced by Danny Cody, who needed three pitches to get Chris Seise to fly out to right to end the game.

Gusto received the win (3-4), while Cody picked up his sixth save. In allowing the go-ahead runs in the sixth, Roby took the loss and dropped to 3-9.

Game 5 of the series is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m., while the series finale takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m.