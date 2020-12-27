This year has been unlike any other, with the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out countless sporting events worldwide, including at the local level. Nevertheless, there has still been plenty to celebrate over the past 12 months in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area encompassing the counties of Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander.
Here’s a glance at the top 10 local sports stories of 2020 (in no particular order):
Newton-Conover girls crowned co-state basketball champions
Among the first events to be canceled due to COVID-19 were the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s state basketball championships. One of the teams scheduled to play was Newton-Conover’s girls basketball squad, which entered the 2A state title contest with a 29-2 record and a 14-0 mark in regular-season South Fork 2A Conference play.
The Red Devils were supposed to play Farmville Central in the championship game on March 14 at the University of North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center, but the contest was postponed two days prior and later canceled altogether. All 16 teams who reached state title contests were later declared co-state champions.
Although Newton-Conover didn’t get to win its second state title — the Red Devils’ first since 1992 — on the court, it was certainly worthy of the recognition handed down by the NCHSAA following a magical season. The Red Devils won their final 21 games and collected 23 victories by double digits, earning the No. 3 seed in the 2A West bracket and proceeding to knock off the likes of sixth-seeded Shelby, second-seeded East Burke and top-seeded Salisbury on their way to a berth in the state title game.
Chyna Cornwell was Newton-Conover’s leading scorer (26.2 points per game), rebounder (16.7 rebounds per game) and shot blocker (1.6 blocks per game) during her senior season, while junior Grace Loftin chipped in 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game to go with the efforts of the team’s other three starters — seniors Jahlea Peters and Aaliah Walton and freshman Cassidy Geddes — who combined for 21.5 points, 10.2 assists, 8.9 rebounds and 6.5 steals per contest.
Sylvia White, who led the Red Devils to state championship appearances in 1991 and 1992, was Newton-Conover’s head coach again during the 2019-20 season after returning to the program in 2018. She was assisted by Colton Medlin, Tasha Redmon, Tasha Herman and Jennifer Canrobert.
Cornwell named top player in North Carolina
Speaking of Newton-Conover’s state title-winning girls basketball squad, the aforementioned Chyna Cornwell was the biggest standout. Now a freshman at Rutgers University under legendary women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer, Cornwell averaged a double-double during all four seasons at the high school level.
The 6-foot-3 post player surpassed the 2,000-point and 2,000-rebound plateaus in high school as well, and received numerous individual awards throughout her decorated career. Following her senior season, she was named the top girls basketball player in the state by several media outlets, including the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association, the Associated Press, MaxPreps.com and the Charlotte Observer.
Cornwell was also the District 10 Girls Player of the Year, while Bunker Hill’s Addie Wray joined her on the girls’ All-District 10 First Team. Hickory’s Shelby Darden landed on the girls’ All-District 10 Third Team, while the Red Tornadoes’ Davis Amos made the boys’ All-District 10 Second Team.
All of the aforesaid players also filled spots on their respective all-conference teams and the HDR’s All-Catawba County squad, capping a successful season on the hardwood. Additionally, Newton-Conover’s Sylvia White received District 10 Girls Coach of the Year honors and several other local hoopsters also notched individual accolades.
But it was Cornwell who had the most impressive season of any girls basketball player in the state, shooting 75% from the field while leaving her mark on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. During her final two years with the Red Devils, she recorded 61 consecutive double-doubles and led Newton-Conover to a 54-7 overall record and a 28-0 mark in South Fork 2A Conference play.
Foard wrestling captures third state title in program history
The Fred T. Foard wrestling team dominated North Carolina’s 2A ranks during the 2019-20 season, finishing undefeated for the first time in program history with a 47-0 record. The Tigers overwhelmed a lot of opponents on their way to winning their third state championship — they also captured 3A state titles in 2013 and 2015 — and capped the season with a convincing 59-9 win over Croatan on Feb. 8 in Greensboro.
The state’s only unbeaten wrestling champion in 2020, Foard won 12 of 14 weight classes in the title match. Spencer Bechtol, Jamie Richard, Zane Birtchet, Braden Wharton, Landon Foor and Brock Carey all collected pins, while Justin Whalen and Hunter Lloyd added technical falls, David Weaver earned a 10-2 major decision and Dalton Jackson, Jacob Belton and Dylan Smith also nabbed victories for the Tigers.
Wharton, who competed at 138 pounds, was voted the Most Outstanding Wrestling of the 2A tournament. But it was a total team effort for the Tigers, who placed 14 wrestlers on the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference team including the conference’s wrestler of the year, the abovementioned Foor.
Joining Foor on the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A squad were teammates Carey, Richard, Birtchet, Wharton, Jackson, Whalen, Weaver, Lloyd, Belton, Smith, William Auton, Dawson Cody and Mo McAfee. Fellow Tigers Bechtol and Ian Willis received honorable mentions.
At the helm once again was Mike Carey, who has been Foard’s head coach since 2008. Under his guidance, the Tigers have remained one of the premier wrestling programs in the state, churning out various championships along the way.
Three grapplers from Newton-Conover, one from Foard win state
In addition to Fred T. Foard’s dual supremacy, several local squads also sent wrestlers to the individual state tournament. Not only did the Tigers’ Landon Foor (182 pounds) win his third 2A state title in as many years, but a trio of Newton-Conover grapplers — senior Joshua Nichols (170), sophomore Sakarri Morrison (195) and junior Ryan Walker (285) — also took first place at the 2A level.
Foor defeated Newton-Conover’s Cole Clark in the state finals, earning a 6-3 decision despite dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during the 2A West Regional tournament. In doing so, he finished his junior season with a 63-0 record and 135 consecutive victories dating back to his freshman campaign.
The Tigers came in second as a team behind Central Academy, while the Red Devils finished third in the team standings despite having just four state qualifiers. Newton-Conover’s Nichols earned a 5-3 decision over Morehead’s Tyler Horton to finish 45-2, while Morrison moved his record to 50-0 with a 3-2 overtime victory over Mount Pleasant’s Levi Kluttz and Walker finished 51-1 following a 4-3 decision over Wheatmore’s Devin Daugherty.
In addition to Clark’s second-place finish for the Red Devils at 182 pounds, Foard’s Brock Carey (106) and Zane Birtchet (132) added runner-up finishes in their weight classes. The Tigers’ Braden Wharton (138) and Justin Whalen (152) recorded fourth-place finishes, while Mo McAfee (285) came in sixth and Ian Willis (113), Jamie Richard (126), Evan Steiger (170) and Jacob Belton (195) rounded out Foard’s group of 10 state qualifiers.
The second annual NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational was also held this past February, with Carolina Courts in Concord hosting the event. For the second straight year, a South Caldwell wrestler won a state championship as senior Abby Phillips pinned three of her four opponents to capture the 120-pound title, joining teammate Jade Hutto who won the 126-pound title as a sophomore in 2019.
Patriots select Lenoir-Rhyne’s Dugger in NFL draft
Kyle Dugger came to Lenoir-Rhyne University by way of Decatur, Georgia, and ended up becoming one of the greatest athletes in the school’s history. As a safety for the Bears’ football team, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder finished his college career with 237 total tackles (152 solo), 10 interceptions, 36 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 42 games.
Dugger also completed his time with the Bears as the best return man in school history. His 929 punt return yards are the most of any Lenoir-Rhyne player and his six return touchdowns also represent a program record.
The only Division II player invited to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and the only DII athlete to work out at the NFL’s scouting combine in Indianapolis, Dugger earned the 2019 Cliff Harris Award as the top small college defensive player in the country. He turned heads during both events, and was ultimately selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of April’s NFL draft as the 37th overall pick.
Not only did Dugger become the ninth player in Bears history and the first since defensive end John Milem in 2000 to be selected in the NFL draft, but he also became the highest drafted player in both Lenoir-Rhyne and South Atlantic Conference history. He has served as a defensive starter for the Patriots each of the past six weeks, and has 53 total tackles (35 solo) for a squad that had more COVID-related opt-outs than any team in the NFL.
Thus far, Dugger’s best individual performance in the NFL came in a 23-17 home win over the Baltimore Ravens during “Sunday Night Football” on NBC last month. He led all players with 12 total tackles (seven solo) in the contest, including a pair of tackles in the final minute to help New England preserve a six-point victory.
Hickory native Poston finds more success on PGA Tour
Although he didn’t win a tournament in 2020 after capturing the 2019 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro thanks to four consecutive days of bogey-free golf, 2011 Hickory High graduate J.T. Poston turned in more notable performances during his latest PGA Tour season. Also a former standout at Western Carolina University, he posted back-to-back top-10 finishes in June and added a third-place finish in October.
After tying for 10th during the Charles Schwab Challenge June 11-14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, with an 11-under-par 269, Poston added a tie for eighth at the following week’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Link Golf Course on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. He shot a 17-under 267 during the RBC Heritage, which was held June 18-21.
Poston’s best finish in 2020 came at the Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 1-4 at Mississippi’s Country Club of Jackson, where he took third with a 16-under 272. The Sanderson Farms Championship was actually part of the 2020-21 FedExCup competition, which began with the U.S. Open on Sept. 20.
Poston played in all three majors that were held in 2020 as well — the fourth, known as The Open Championship or the British Open, was canceled due to COVID-19. He appeared in the PGA Championship in August, the U.S. Open in September and the Masters Tournament in November.
Poston had previously competed in the other two majors that were held this year, but made his Masters debut at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club last month. He missed the cut in two of the three majors while finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard during the PGA Championship Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.
DiBenedetto finishes NASCAR season strong, extends with Wood Brothers
Another professional athlete with ties to Catawba County also found success in their sport over the past 12 months, as California-born Matt DiBenedetto — now a Hickory resident — made the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the first time in his career while driving the No. 21 Ford Mustang for Mooresville-based Wood Brothers Racing. He finished 13th in the standings to qualify for the playoffs, posting three top-five finishes and 11 top-10s.
DiBenedetto came in second at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 23, and added a ninth-place finish at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway on May 20. He also took seventh at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway on June 10, sixth at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway on June 28 and third at Kentucky Speedway on July 12.
Before returning to regular-season competition, DiBenedetto won the NASCAR All-Star Open at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15 to earn a spot in the All-Star Race itself — posting a 13th-place finish. The rest of his top-10 finishes in 2020 were as follows: sixth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Aug. 2, seventh at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 9, second at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 27, eighth at Texas Motor Speedway on Oct. 25, 10th at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway on Nov. 1 and eighth at Phoenix Raceway in the final race of the season on Nov. 8.
Although he didn’t advance past the first round of the Cup Series playoffs, DiBenedetto did record a career high in top-10 finishes while signing a one-year contract extension to remain with Wood Brothers in 2021. He will look for the first victory of his NASCAR career when he returns to his familiar vehicle in February.
DiBenedetto’s extension was made official in October, and prior to the announcement, it was unclear which team he would race for during the upcoming season. But after being dropped from Leavine Family Racing with one year remaining on his contract, Wood Brothers’ decision to re-up with DiBenedetto was welcome news for the 29-year-old.
South Caldwell upsets Hickory and Freedom in back-to-back games
Following four years at Maiden, legendary boys basketball coach Danny Anderson accepted South Caldwell’s head coaching position in May 2019. After surpassing 700 career wins with the Blue Devils — who he coached after prior stints at Madison-Mayodan, Starmount and West Caldwell — Anderson took over a Spartans program that had posted a combined record of 4-44 over the previous two years.
South Caldwell didn’t make the state playoffs during the 2019-20 season, but was much improved under Anderson, finishing 8-16 overall and 5-7 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. The highlight of the season came in early January, when the Spartans knocked off Hickory by a 64-51 final at home and Freedom by a 78-73 score on the road.
Given that either Hickory or Freedom has won every Northwestern 3A/4A regular-season championship since 2014 — with the other often finishing second — it was certainly a shock to see a South Caldwell squad that entered 2020 with a record of 2-9 on the season take down the league’s giants in its first two games of the new year. But that’s exactly what happened, with the Spartans adding four more victories over their final 11 contests as well.
Although the Spartans failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2017, their wins over Hickory and Freedom proved that an Anderson-coached squad should never be taken lightly. The defeat was the only one all season for the Patriots, who shared the 3A state title with Westover and finished 29-1 overall, while Hickory posted a 22-6 record and advanced to the third round of the playoffs before being eliminated by Freedom.
In addition to the Hickory boys, other teams from the HDR’s coverage area to make the playoffs included the girls from Newton-Conover (29-2, 2A co-state champions), Hickory (21-7, lost in third round of 3A playoffs), Bunker Hill (21-8, lost in second round of 2A playoffs), Bandys (20-7, lost in second round of 2A playoffs), Maiden (14-14, lost in first round of 2A playoffs) and Alexander Central (12-14, lost in first round of 3A playoffs), as well as the boys from Newton-Conover (15-11, lost in first round of 2A playoffs), Hibriten (24-4, lost in second round of 2A playoffs), Alexander Central (16-12, lost in first round of 3A playoffs) and West Caldwell (22-5, lost in first round of 3A playoffs).
Crawdads promoted from Low-A to High-A
Following a trip to the South Atlantic League (SAL) title series in 2019, there were high hopes for the Hickory Crawdads in 2020. However, after the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn’t get to take the field this year under new manager Carlos Cardoza, who was hired to replace Matt Hagen last December after leading the Texas Rangers’ rookie affiliate, the Arizona Summer League Rangers, to a championship in 2019.
With so many questions surrounding the future of MiLB throughout 2020, the Crawdads were delighted when they learned earlier this month that they will remain a part of the Rangers’ organization for the foreseeable future. After 28 years in the SAL — including 27 playing seasons through 2019 — Hickory has been promoted from the Low-A classification to High-A, where they are expected to join a group that includes three fellow North Carolina teams: the Asheville Tourists, Greensboro Grasshoppers and Winston-Salem Dash.
The Crawdads were successful during their near three-decade stay in the SAL, winning three league championships and appearing in four title series. They began play in 1993 as a minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox before joining the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization in 1999 and becoming an affiliate of the Rangers 10 years later.
Now a new era is set to begin for Hickory, although the aforementioned Tourists and Grasshoppers along with the Rome (Georgia) Braves and Greenville (South Carolina) Drive were also invited to compete at the High-A level beginning in 2021. All four of those teams were previously members of the SAL.
It looks like it will be a little bit of the old with a little bit of the new for the Crawdads next year following the restructuring of the minor leagues. And hopefully this time everything goes off without a hitch.
Red Hawks excel in various sports, introduce new ones
The Catawba Valley Community College athletic program had a noteworthy year in 2020. Not only did the men’s and women’s basketball teams put together strong seasons, but the Red Hawks’ baseball squad got off to a hot start before sports were shut down in mid-March and new teams — bass fishing and Esports (the latter will compete in more events in the spring, but did begin competition this fall) — were fielded for the first time. Softball and beach volleyball were also scheduled to begin their inaugural seasons of play before COVID-19 disrupted plans.
The CVCC men’s basketball team finished 22-9 overall and 17-7 in Region 10 play and reached the semifinals of the Region 10 tournament before falling to Louisburg College by a 95-90 final. Sophomores Jonathan McFall and Sal-Bey Young averaged double digits in scoring at 17.5 and 10.4 points per game, respectively, while Young was also the team’s leading rebounder at 8.1 boards per contest and sophomore Byron Sanders paced the squad with 3.8 assists per game.
In women’s hoops, the Red Hawks went 22-2 overall and 14-0 in Region 10 contests, also finishing 14-0 at home before losing to Louisburg by a 77-70 score in the semifinals of the Region 10 tournament. Four sophomores averaged double figures in scoring — Alliyah Chaplin (20.3 points per game), Aniya Taylor (12.8 ppg), Ivy Eller (10.2 ppg) and Tazah Hardin (10.1 ppg) — while Chaplin also pulled down a team-high 9.7 rebounds per game and Hardin led the way with 3.5 assists per contest.
The Red Hawks’ baseball team won its final four games before the stoppage of sports to finish 2020 with a 12-5 record including a 7-2 mark in Region 10 action. CVCC was 7-1 at home behind such players as redshirt sophomore infielder Chandler Blackwelder (.440 batting average, 22 hits, one home run, seven RBIs), sophomore outfielder Jacob Marcos (.418 batting average, 23 hits, three RBIs), redshirt freshman catcher Colt Byars (.424 batting average, 14 hits, four home runs, 17 RBIs) and sophomore pitcher Blake Dockery, a former North Carolina State product who earned JUCO Baseball Blog Pitcher of the Year honors after finishing 4-0 with three complete games, two no-hitters, an 0.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 23 innings and is set to continue to his career at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the spring.
As far as CVCC’s bass fishing squad, it received notable performances from several anglers including the sophomore duo of Lane Bailey and Adam Seagle, who placed at several tournaments. Bailey and Seagle competed in one national tournament and qualified for another, the Fishing League Worldwide College Nationals March 3-5 at the Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees in Oklahoma, joining freshman teammate Justin Eggers and sophomore teammates Caleb Lonca and Nathan Dellinger as national qualifiers.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.