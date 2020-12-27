Top 10 local sports stories of 2020

South Caldwell didn’t make the state playoffs during the 2019-20 season, but was much improved under Anderson, finishing 8-16 overall and 5-7 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. The highlight of the season came in early January, when the Spartans knocked off Hickory by a 64-51 final at home and Freedom by a 78-73 score on the road.

Given that either Hickory or Freedom has won every Northwestern 3A/4A regular-season championship since 2014 — with the other often finishing second — it was certainly a shock to see a South Caldwell squad that entered 2020 with a record of 2-9 on the season take down the league’s giants in its first two games of the new year. But that’s exactly what happened, with the Spartans adding four more victories over their final 11 contests as well.

Although the Spartans failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2017, their wins over Hickory and Freedom proved that an Anderson-coached squad should never be taken lightly. The defeat was the only one all season for the Patriots, who shared the 3A state title with Westover and finished 29-1 overall, while Hickory posted a 22-6 record and advanced to the third round of the playoffs before being eliminated by Freedom.