Tickets on sale for Catawba County Sports HOF banquet

Tickets are now on sale for the 20th Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which takes place Monday, May 9 at the Highland Recreation Center.

Tickets are available to be purchased all local public and private high schools in Catawba County as well as the Highland Recreation Center.

The cost of each ticket is $30 per person and includes a meal provided by Boxcar Grille of Claremont. Doors for the ceremony open at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremony slated to begin around 6:30 p.m.

The Hickory Metro Sports Commission — together with the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame — are also pleased to announce they will again present scholarship awards for Catawba County’s top high school male and female scholar-athletes.

The awarding of the scholarships, which are sponsored again this year by Blair E. Cody of Helton, Cody & Associates Law Firm of Hickory — will be an addition to the Student Athletes of Excellence Awards that are being presented.

“The Hickory Metro Sports Commission and CCSHOF are very appreciative of Mr. Blair E. Cody for again helping us to celebrate the rich athletic traditions here in Catawba County,” said CCSHOF Chair JuJu Phillips. “This scholarship program will allow us to provide additional opportunities for athletic leaders of today and of tomorrow.”

Area high school athletic directors or school representatives will once again select a male and a female finalist from each school.

Nominations will then be reviewed by a committee with one female and male nominee chosen to each receive a $1,000 scholarship to the post-secondary school of their choice.

Those that apply for the annual Hall of Fame scholarships will need to meet certain criteria in the areas of academics, citizenship, community outreach and athletic honors.

“I have no doubt that this HOF scholarship program will turn into an exceptional and noteworthy honor,” Phillips said. “In the past we’ve recognized kids who were the brightest in the classroom while excelling on the fields and courts. Catawba County has scholar-athletes as accomplished as anybody.”

For more information on the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame banquet, please visit hickorymetrosports.com.