Thursday’s Crawdads games rained out

Thursday’s doubleheader between the Hickory Crawdads and the visiting Winston-Salem Dash at L.P. Frans Stadium was rained out, marking the second time in three days that the clubs were unable to play due to inclement weather. Game 1 was canceled and no makeup date was announced, while Game 2 will now be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning contests, with Game 2 beginning no earlier than 7 p.m. Winston-Salem defeated Hickory 13-2 on Wednesday and the teams are also scheduled to play at 7 p.m. tonight. The final game of the six-turned-five-game series will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tickets from Thursday’s twin bill can be redeemed for another game this season by taking the tickets to the box office.

The Crawdads are currently 40-49 overall and 19-29 at home, while the Dash are 34-57 overall and 19-30 on the road. Hickory is the fourth-place team in the High-A East League’s South Division, and Winston-Salem has the worst record in the entire 12-team High-A East League.