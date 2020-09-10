THROWBACK THURSDAY: What a difference a year has made for Crawdads

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(Editor’s Note: Following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field again until next spring. Consequently, the Hickory Daily Record recently introduced a feature called “Throwback Thursday,” where we will briefly revisit some of the major events in the history of the Crawdads once a week for the foreseeable future.)

This time last year, the Hickory Crawdads were in the midst of the South Atlantic League championship series, preparing to host Game 2 after dropping the opening game of the best-of-five series by a 6-4 final at the hands of the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends. Although the Crawdads lost 7-0 in Game 2 and went on to lose the series in four games, last season’s group was certainly a special one.

In addition to posting an 83-52 record that represents the highest winning percentage in franchise history (61.5), Hickory also won the Second Half Northern Division title while finishing second overall in the division behind the Delmarva (Maryland) Shorebirds, who finished 90-48. The Crawdads had one of the top offenses in the SAL, accumulating the highest slugging percentage (.417) in the league to go with the most home runs (142), the fewest strikeouts (1,106) and the second-highest batting average (.251).