THROWBACK THURSDAY: What a difference a year has made for Crawdads

(Editor’s Note: Following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field again until next spring. Consequently, the Hickory Daily Record recently introduced a feature called “Throwback Thursday,” where we will briefly revisit some of the major events in the history of the Crawdads once a week for the foreseeable future.)
This time last year, the Hickory Crawdads were in the midst of the South Atlantic League championship series, preparing to host Game 2 after dropping the opening game of the best-of-five series by a 6-4 final at the hands of the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends. Although the Crawdads lost 7-0 in Game 2 and went on to lose the series in four games, last season’s group was certainly a special one.
In addition to posting an 83-52 record that represents the highest winning percentage in franchise history (61.5), Hickory also won the Second Half Northern Division title while finishing second overall in the division behind the Delmarva (Maryland) Shorebirds, who finished 90-48. The Crawdads had one of the top offenses in the SAL, accumulating the highest slugging percentage (.417) in the league to go with the most home runs (142), the fewest strikeouts (1,106) and the second-highest batting average (.251).
The Crawdads also boasted one of the premier pitching staffs in the SAL, with their 3.35 ERA representing the league’s third-lowest mark. Hickory’s hurlers also issued the third-fewest walks (411) and hit batsmen (67) among SAL teams.
Individually, Hickory was paced in homers by outfielder Pedro Gonzalez, who blasted 23 in a team-high 119 games. Seven other Crawdads also reached double digits in homers, including Sam Huff, Curtis Terry and Sherten Apostel with 15 apiece, Tyreque Reed with 13, Melvin Novoa and Miguel Aparicio with 12 each and Kole Enright with 10.
Utility player Jonathan Ornelas was the Crawdads’ team leader in hits with 106, while Aparicio and Gonzalez were next with 102 hits apiece. Gonzalez added a team-high 67 RBIs, with catcher Matt Whatley leading the squad in stolen bases with 29. Meanwhile, in terms of runs scored, Hickory was led by Gonzalez’s 69 and Ornelas’ 61.
Two starting pitchers posted 7-3 records for the Crawdads — right-hander Yerry Rodriguez and left-hander Tim Brennan, who each started 13 games — while righty reliever Grant Anderson finished 7-4 with eight saves in 37 appearances out of the bullpen. Rodriguez also had a 2.08 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings, while Anderson had a 3.22 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings and Brennan had a 3.58 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 innings.
Ten pitchers made at least 20 appearances for Hickory, including the aforementioned Anderson, Nick Snyder (33), Kevin Gonzalez (28), Tai Tiedemann (27), Hever Bueno (25), Abdiel Mendoza (25), Grant Wolfram (25), Jesus Linarez (22), Ronny Henriquez (21) and Lucas Jacobsen (20). Henriquez led the team in strikeouts with 99 in 82 innings across 21 games (19 starts), while fellow righty Tyree Thompson threw a team-high 92 2/3 innings to go with a 3.30 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 18 starts.
Matt Hagen was the Crawdads’ manager in 2019, marking his second and final season with the team. He also led Hickory to a 70-68 record in 2018, but after two successful seasons at the helm, was promoted to minor league field coordinator for the Texas Rangers.
Carlos Cardoza was named the Crawdads’ new manager last December, but hasn’t yet gotten to coach a game. He is expected to do so in 2021 when play resumes following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No one knows exactly what awaits Hickory during the 2021 season. Will the Crawdads return to the SAL championship series and get another shot at their fourth league title? Which individuals will lead the way?
Only time will tell. But what a difference a year makes.
