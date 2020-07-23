THROWBACK THURSDAY: Tremie, Sparks, Lueke achieve historic firsts for Crawdads by reaching major leagues

Prior to his two-week stay in the major leagues in 2000, Sparks was a member of the Crawdads’ pitching staff in 1999. In 25 outings (12 starts) spanning 88 2/3 innings, the 24-year-old from Mobile, Alabama, compiled a record of 4-6 and an ERA of 4.47 while striking out 72 batters and pitching one complete game.

JOSH LUEKE

The most recent Crawdad of the three, Lueke was a righty who pitched out of Hickory’s bullpen in 2010. In 17 appearances, the 25-year-old from Covington, Kentucky, earned 10 saves with a 2-1 record and a 0.46 ERA in 19 2/3 innings. Furthermore, Lueke struck out 36 batters and issued just five walks, but was one of three minor league prospects traded from the Rangers to the Seattle Mariners as part of a deal for ace pitcher Cliff Lee on July 9, 2010.

Lueke ended up making his MLB debut for the Mariners the following season and was called on to pitch 25 times, but was part of another trade in November of 2011 that sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays. Following 72 total major league appearances in which he registered 75 strikeouts and a 2-5 record in 87 2/3 innings of relief, Lueke joined the Delfines del Carmen of the Mexican League in 2015.