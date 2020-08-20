THROWBACK THURSDAY: Remembering the Crawdads’ foursome of MVP winners

(Editor’s Note: Following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field again until next spring. Consequently, the Hickory Daily Record recently introduced a feature called “Throwback Thursday,” where we will briefly revisit some of the major events in the history of the Crawdads once a week for the foreseeable future.)
Since their inception in 1993, the Hickory Crawdads have posted 16 winning seasons, made 11 playoff appearances and won three South Atlantic League championships. However, the Crawdads have also had several players earn individual awards, including four former recipients of the SAL’s Most Valuable Player Award.
Catcher J.R. House was Hickory’s first league MVP in 2000, while first baseman Walter Young and outfielder Jorge Cortes gave the Crawdads back-to-back MVP winners in 2002 and 2003. Meanwhile, the franchise’s most recent MVP was shortstop Jurickson Profar in 2011.
Here’s a look at how each player performed during their MVP seasons with the Crawdads:
J.R. House
After being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth round of the 1999 Major League Baseball draft, House spent part of the 1999 season and the entire 2000 season with the Crawdads. In 110 games at the Class A level in 2000, the Charleston, West Virginia, native batted .348 with 23 home runs and 90 RBIs.
House totaled 146 hits in 2000, including 29 doubles and a triple. He also walked 46 times while scoring 78 runs, ultimately sharing MVP honors with Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Josh Hamilton, who would later reach the major leagues with the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.
House also played in the major leagues, appearing in 32 total games for the Pirates, Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles from 2003-08. He had 10 career MLB hits — including three homers and two doubles — to go with four RBIs and six runs scored.
After previously serving as a minor league manager, the 40-year-old House is currently the third-base coach for the Reds.
Walter Young
Born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Young was taken by the Pirates in the 31st round of the 1999 MLB draft. During his only season with the Crawdads in 2002, he hit .333 with 25 homers and 103 RBIs in 132 games.
Young also registered 34 doubles and two triples during the 2002 campaign, finishing with 164 total hits. In addition, he drew 36 walks and scored 84 runs on his way to being named MVP.
During the 2005 MLB season, Young played in 14 games for the Orioles. He batted .303 with 10 hits including a homer a double, and he also walked four times while knocking in three runs and scoring a pair.
Young died of a heart attack on Sept. 19, 2015. At the time of his death, the 35-year-old was employed as a shift sergeant at the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department in his hometown of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Jorge Cortes
A native of Barranquilla, Colombia, Cortes signed with the Pirates as an undrafted free agent in 1997. After playing alongside the aforementioned Young with the Crawdads in 2002, Cortes enjoyed an MVP season of his own in 2003.
In 98 games during the 2003 season, Cortes batted .325 with eight homers and 66 RBIs. He earned more walks (56) than strikeouts (47) while stealing nine bases, and he also had 112 hits including 24 doubles and two triples.
Cortes also scored 55 runs for Hickory in 2003, and he went on to play for several other squads — in the minors, internationally and in independent leagues — before retiring following the 2014 season. His overall batting average in 16 seasons at all levels was .280, and he also hit 95 homers to go with 730 RBIs.
Cortes recorded a total of 1,479 hits during his professional baseball career, notching 320 doubles and 32 triples. He also had more walks (826) than strikeouts (821) while notching 100 stolen bases and scoring 821 runs.
Jurickson Profar
The only active player on this list, Profar has played numerous positions during his MLB career. The 27-year-old from Willemstad, Curaçao, signed with the Texas Rangers on July 2, 2009, and reached the major leagues in 2012.
After stints with the Rangers from 2012-13 and 2016-18, Profar was traded to the Oakland Athletics in 2018 and the San Diego Padres in 2019. He entered Wednesday’s action with a career MLB batting average of .233 to go with 55 homers and 205 RBIs, tallying 393 total hits — including 81 doubles and 11 triples — while walking 176 times, stealing 26 bases and scoring 235 runs.
Prior to his time in the big leagues, Profar was an MVP shortstop for the Crawdads in 2011. He hit .286 in 115 games for Hickory, blasting 12 homers and knocking in 65 runs while finishing with more walks (65) than strikeouts (63).
Profar also had 123 total hits in 2011, including 37 doubles and eight triples. He had 23 stolen bases and scored 86 runs.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
