THROWBACK THURSDAY: Remembering the Crawdads’ foursome of MVP winners

House totaled 146 hits in 2000, including 29 doubles and a triple. He also walked 46 times while scoring 78 runs, ultimately sharing MVP honors with Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Josh Hamilton, who would later reach the major leagues with the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

House also played in the major leagues, appearing in 32 total games for the Pirates, Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles from 2003-08. He had 10 career MLB hits — including three homers and two doubles — to go with four RBIs and six runs scored.

After previously serving as a minor league manager, the 40-year-old House is currently the third-base coach for the Reds.

Walter Young

Born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Young was taken by the Pirates in the 31st round of the 1999 MLB draft. During his only season with the Crawdads in 2002, he hit .333 with 25 homers and 103 RBIs in 132 games.

Young also registered 34 doubles and two triples during the 2002 campaign, finishing with 164 total hits. In addition, he drew 36 walks and scored 84 runs on his way to being named MVP.