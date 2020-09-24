THROWBACK THURSDAY: Rangers’ top draft picks have enjoyed stays in Hickory

(Editor’s Note: Following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field again until next spring. Consequently, the Hickory Daily Record recently introduced a feature called “Throwback Thursday,” where we will briefly revisit some of the major events in the history of the Crawdads once a week for the foreseeable future.)
The Texas Rangers have made 12 first-round draft picks since adding the Hickory Crawdads as their Class A affiliate in 2009, not including supplemental picks. Of those 12 players, nine have played for the Crawdads at some point.
Second baseman Justin Foscue was selected by the Rangers with the 14th overall pick of this year’s Major League Baseball draft, so it remains to be seen whether he will get to play in Hickory. The 21-year-old from Huntsville, Alabama, was a standout performer at Mississippi State University during his three years at the college level, and he signed with Texas this past June.
Here’s a look at the Rangers’ nine first-round picks that have spent time with the Crawdads, beginning with the most recent:
Josh Jung (third baseman, drafted 8th overall in 2019)
Jung joined the Crawdads in the middle of the 2019 season and proceeded to hit .287 with 45 hits in 40 games. He registered 14 extra-base hits (13 doubles, 1 home run), 23 RBIs and 18 runs scored while stealing four bases in five attempts.
Prior to being drafted, Jung played at Texas Tech University. The San Antonio, Texas, native is currently 22 years old.
Cole Winn (pitcher, drafted 15th overall in 2018)
Following a stellar senior year at Lutheran High School of Orange County in California, Winn signed to play at Mississippi State but was drafted by the Rangers in the opening round. The right-handed hurler from Longmont, Colorado, is presently 20 years old.
Winn started 18 games for the Crawdads in 2019, finishing 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA. He also recorded 65 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings.
Bubba Thompson (outfielder, drafted 26th overall in 2017)
Despite receiving a scholarship from the University of Alabama, Thompson decided to turn pro after the Rangers picked him in the first round. The 22-year-old native of Jacksonville, Florida, remains in Texas’ minor league system.
During the 2018 South Atlantic League season, Thompson appeared in 84 games for the Crawdads, batting .289 with 96 hits. He had 18 doubles, eight homers and five triples, knocking in 42 runs and scoring 52 while stealing 32 bases in 39 attempts.
Dillon Tate (pitcher, drafted 4th overall in 2015)
Following a successful college career at UC Santa Barbara, Tate was taken by Texas early in the 2015 draft. The righty made 21 appearances (20 starts) for Hickory from 2015-16, striking out 60 batters in 72 total innings while posting a 3-3 record.
The Rangers traded Tate to the New York Yankees in 2016, and he was traded again in 2018, this time to the Baltimore Orioles. Now 26 years old, the Harbor City, California, native made his major league debut for the Orioles last July.
Luis Ortiz (pitcher, drafted 30th overall in 2014)
The Rangers made Ortiz a compensatory pick six years ago, and while he has made limited major league appearances — all with the Orioles after being traded from Texas to the Milwaukee Brewers, who later traded him to Baltimore — he has had a solid minor league career. That includes his time with the Crawdads in 2014-15.
Twenty-five years old as of Tuesday, Ortiz made 16 appearances (14 starts) for Hickory during parts of two seasons. Hailing from Sanger, California, the righty was 4-1 with 50 strikeouts in 57 innings, giving up just 11 earned runs as a Crawdad.
Lewis Brinson (outfielder, drafted 29th overall in 2012)
Currently a member of the Miami Marlins, the 26-year-old Brinson was originally drafted by the Rangers, who traded him to Milwaukee as part of the same deal the aforementioned Ortiz was involved in. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native was traded again in 2018, this time to a team in his home state.
Brinson stole 31 bases in 42 attempts for the Crawdads from 2013-14. After batting .237 with 106 hits including 21 homers, 18 doubles and two triples in 122 contests in 2013, he hit .335 with 55 hits including 10 homers, eight doubles and a triple before being promoted to the next level. He had 80 RBIs and 100 runs scored during his stint in Hickory.
Kevin Matthews (pitcher, drafted 33rd overall in 2011)
The only left-handed pitcher on this list, Matthews has yet to reach the major leagues. After being released by the Crawdads in 2015 and subsequently failing to find extended success in the Atlanta Braves’ farm system, the 27-year-old most recently pitched for the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball in 2019.
Born in Edenton, Matthews appeared in 25 games (15 starts) for the Crawdads from 2014-15, pitching a total of 82 2/3 innings and compiling a 3-4 record. He struck out 74 batters but also struggled with walks, issuing 75 of them.
Jake Skole (outfielder, drafted 15th overall in 2010)
A former standout at Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, Georgia, Skole ended his playing career in 2016 after playing for various minor league teams from 2010-16. That included a stint with the Crawdads in 2011, when he batted .264 with 112 hits in 124 games.
Now 28 years old, Skole had 14 doubles, nine homers and six triples in 2011. He also knocked in 62 runs and scored 76 while stealing 21 bases in 35 attempts.
Kellin Deglan (catcher, drafted 22nd overall in 2010)
Taken seven picks after Skole, Deglan is presently in the Yankees’ minor league system. However, he played for the Crawdads in 2011, 2012 and 2014, appearing in 270 total games.
A left-handed hitting Canadian, the now 28-year-old Deglan had 223 hits in three seasons with the Crawdads. He blasted 33 homers to go with 61 doubles and five triples, and he also drove in 140 runs while scoring 131 times.
The Hickory Daily Record sports department can be reached at sports@hickoryrecord.com.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!