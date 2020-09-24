THROWBACK THURSDAY: Rangers’ top draft picks have enjoyed stays in Hickory

The Rangers traded Tate to the New York Yankees in 2016, and he was traded again in 2018, this time to the Baltimore Orioles. Now 26 years old, the Harbor City, California, native made his major league debut for the Orioles last July.

Luis Ortiz (pitcher, drafted 30th overall in 2014)

The Rangers made Ortiz a compensatory pick six years ago, and while he has made limited major league appearances — all with the Orioles after being traded from Texas to the Milwaukee Brewers, who later traded him to Baltimore — he has had a solid minor league career. That includes his time with the Crawdads in 2014-15.

Twenty-five years old as of Tuesday, Ortiz made 16 appearances (14 starts) for Hickory during parts of two seasons. Hailing from Sanger, California, the righty was 4-1 with 50 strikeouts in 57 innings, giving up just 11 earned runs as a Crawdad.

Lewis Brinson (outfielder, drafted 29th overall in 2012)

Currently a member of the Miami Marlins, the 26-year-old Brinson was originally drafted by the Rangers, who traded him to Milwaukee as part of the same deal the aforementioned Ortiz was involved in. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native was traded again in 2018, this time to a team in his home state.