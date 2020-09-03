THROWBACK THURSDAY: Rangers’ Gallo tops list of Crawdads’ offensive record holders

Williams had 162 total hits during the Crawdads’ second season, mashing 24 homers to go with 27 doubles and three triples. In addition to his 104 RBIs, he also scored 99 runs while batting .303 and accumulating 267 total bases.

As for Benick, he finished with 160 total hits during his record-tying season with 104 RBIs. He had 32 homers, 29 doubles and a pair of triples, and he also scored 76 runs while hitting .328.

Neither player made it to Major League Baseball, but both continued to hit at a high level for various minor league and independent league squads in the years that followed. Williams ended his playing career in 1997, while Benick completed his in 2006.

• Most runs scored: Jeff Inglin – 100 in 1997

In addition to holding Hickory’s record for most hits in a season, Inglin is also the franchise’s record holder in single-season runs scored, becoming the first and only player in Crawdads history to cross the plate 100 times during the 1997 campaign. He also notched 273 total bases that season.