THROWBACK THURSDAY: Rangers’ Gallo tops list of Crawdads’ offensive record holders

(Editor's Note: Following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field again until next spring. Consequently, the Hickory Daily Record recently introduced a feature called “Throwback Thursday,” where we will briefly revisit some of the major events in the history of the Crawdads once a week for the foreseeable future.)
Since their inaugural season in 1993, the Hickory Crawdads have won nearly 1,900 games while making 11 postseason appearances and lifting three South Atlantic League championship trophies. They have posted 16 winning seasons, including seven 80-plus win seasons.
To do so, the Crawdads have had to have good players, and they have definitely seen their fair share come through Hickory. In terms of single-season franchise records, one current major leaguer and several others who had productive minor league careers are at the top of the Crawdads’ offensive record books.
Here’s a look at some of the single-season franchise records held by former Hickory batters and base runners:
• Most hits: Jeff Inglin – 179 in 1997
The second winning season in franchise history (76-64) came in the Crawdads’ fifth year of existence, and nine Hickory hitters reached the 100-hit mark that season. Leading the way was Inglin, who patrolled the outfield in 135 of the team’s 140 games.
In a team-high 598 plate appearances and 536 at-bats, Inglin recorded 179 hits, including 56 extra-base knocks. He had 16 home runs, 34 doubles and six triples while batting .334, knocking in 102 runs and tying for the team lead with 31 stolen bases.
• Most home runs: Joey Gallo – 38 in 2013
Gallo terrorized opposing pitchers during his 106-game stint as a third baseman for the Crawdads. Although he has never been a player who hits for a high average, he has always had tremendous power, and that was certainly on display seven seasons ago when he blasted 38 home runs to go with 19 doubles and five triples.
Gallo totaled 96 hits in Hickory to go with 78 RBIs, 82 runs scored and 14 stolen bases, and after progressing through the Texas Rangers’ minor league system, he made his major league debut on June 2, 2015. In 448 career games for the Rangers entering Wednesday’s action, Gallo had 300 total hits including 117 homers, 64 doubles and six triples while playing every outfield position, both corner infield spots and serving as the designated hitter.
• Most RBIs: Harold Williams and Jon Benick – 104 in 1994 and 2004
After Williams set the Crawdads’ record for single-season RBIs in 1994, Benick matched him a decade later. Ironically, both played first base during their time in Hickory, with Williams appearing in 137 games in 1994 and Benick playing in 130 games in 2004.
Williams had 162 total hits during the Crawdads’ second season, mashing 24 homers to go with 27 doubles and three triples. In addition to his 104 RBIs, he also scored 99 runs while batting .303 and accumulating 267 total bases.
As for Benick, he finished with 160 total hits during his record-tying season with 104 RBIs. He had 32 homers, 29 doubles and a pair of triples, and he also scored 76 runs while hitting .328.
Neither player made it to Major League Baseball, but both continued to hit at a high level for various minor league and independent league squads in the years that followed. Williams ended his playing career in 1997, while Benick completed his in 2006.
• Most runs scored: Jeff Inglin – 100 in 1997
In addition to holding Hickory’s record for most hits in a season, Inglin is also the franchise’s record holder in single-season runs scored, becoming the first and only player in Crawdads history to cross the plate 100 times during the 1997 campaign. He also notched 273 total bases that season.
Inglin continued to play professional baseball through 2005, though he never advanced past the Triple-A level. He was also with the Crawdads in 1996 and the Charlotte Knights of the International League for several years, even playing a season in the Korean Baseball League in 2002.
• Highest batting average: J.R. House – .348 in 2000
Jeff Abbott, who reached the major leagues with the Chicago White Sox and Florida Marlins, deserves a mention here after batting .393 in 63 games for the Crawdads in 1994. However, the highest batting average among qualifying players (3.1 plate appearances per team game) for the Crawdads was posted by catcher J.R. House, who batted .348 in 2000.
Also capable of playing both corner spots in the infield and outfield, House had 146 total hits in 478 plate appearances during his only full season with the Crawdads. In 110 games, he had 23 homers, 29 doubles and a triple to go with 90 RBIs, 78 runs scored and 246 total bases.
A career minor leaguer, House also played for the Newark Bears and Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League in 2010 and 2011, respectively.
• Most stolen bases: Ramon Gomez – 57 in 1996
Despite finishing 30 games under .500 in 1996, the Crawdads had some bright spots, including speedy outfielder Ramon Gomez. In 116 games, Gomez tallied 57 stolen bases while recording 104 hits to represent one of four Hickory players to reach the century mark that season.
Of Gomez’s 104 hits, eight were doubles, three were triples and one was a homer. He also walked 44 times and was hit by a pitch on two occasions, and his playing career ended in 2002 after several minor league stops.
• Most total bases: Jon Benick – 289 in 2004
As mentioned earlier, Benick was a standout performer for the Crawdads in 2004, registering 289 total bases. In 556 plate appearances, he had 53 walks and was hit by a pitch on seven occasions in addition to his team-best 160 total hits.
Benick’s on-base percentage in 2004 was .396, while he also posted a .592 slugging percentage. Both of those marks were also tops for Hickory that season.
