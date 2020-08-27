THROWBACK THURSDAY: Former major leaguers among Crawdads’ pitching record holders

(Editor’s Note: Following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field again until next spring. Consequently, the Hickory Daily Record recently introduced a feature called “Throwback Thursday,” where we will briefly revisit some of the major events in the history of the Crawdads once a week for the foreseeable future.)
The Hickory Crawdads were established in 1993, and have had numerous future major leaguers play for them in their nearly three decades of existence. In fact, over 180 players who once called Hickory home have appeared in Major League Baseball, some of whom are currently on big league rosters.
Several of those players have been pitchers, with plenty of them holding single-season franchise records that still stand today. Three records have stood since 1994, while others were set in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Here’s a glance at some of the single-season franchise records held by former Hickory hurlers:
• Lowest ERA (minimum 112 innings pitched): Rich Pratt – 2.02 in 1994
During the Crawdads’ second year of existence, the team posted its first winning season (86-54) behind a pitching staff that had three double-digit winners, including Pratt. The left-hander finished 11-6 with a 2.02 ERA, the lowest ERA in team history for a pitcher who threw at least 112 innings.
Pratt tossed 165 innings in 1994, striking out a team-high 153 batters while issuing just 29 walks. After six seasons in the Chicago White Sox’s minor league system, his last year of professional baseball came with the Bridgeport Bluefish of the independent Atlantic League in 1999.
• Most innings pitched: David Lundquist – 178 2/3 in 1994
Another starting pitcher for the Crawdads in 1994 was Lundquist, who in addition to leading the squad in innings pitched with 178 2/3 also led the way in wins (13) and shutouts (2). Additionally, the right-hander had a 3.48 ERA and 133 strikeouts against 43 walks in a team-high 27 starts.
Lundquist made his major league debut for the White Sox in 1999, appearing in 17 games out of the bullpen that season. He also played for the San Diego Padres from 2001-02, but was released in July of 2002 after making 37 career major league appearances.
Lundquist had another stint with the Crawdads in 2004, but never returned to the major leagues as a player. He is currently the assistant pitching coach for the Philadelphia Phillies.
• Most saves: Archie Vazquez – 28 in 1994
Hickory’s bullpen was also a force in 1994, particularly when it came to Vazquez, who served as the team’s closer. The right-hander made a team-high 50 appearances as the Crawdads reached the South Atlantic League playoffs for the first time ever, earning 28 saves to go with a 7-3 record, a 1.21 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 67 innings.
Vazquez finished with 50 saves during a minor league career that spanned six years, adding 11 wins and 271 strikeouts in 268 total innings. His final professional season came with the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the White Sox, in 1996.
• Most appearances: David Welch – 60 in 1995
Speaking of appearances, Welch made a franchise-record 60 of them for the Crawdads in 1995. He won four games, notched five saves and posted a 2.67 ERA. The southpaw also had 82 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings.
The 1995 season ended up being Welch’s last in professional baseball, and he finished his minor league career with an 18-14 record, a 3.17 ERA and 276 strikeouts in 306 1/3 total innings. He also had 10 saves across four seasons with the Columbus Red Stixx (1992), Kinston Indians (1993-94) and Crawdads (1995).
• Most wins: Joe Farley – 14 in 1997
No Crawdads pitcher has ever won more games in a season than Farley did in 1997. The left-hander was 14-6 with a 4.30 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings, and he also had three complete games and two shutouts in 27 starts.
Farley also played for Hickory in 1996, and he went on to play for various other minor league teams over the next few seasons. He ended his professional baseball career with the Newark Bears of the independent Atlantic League from 1999-2000.
• Most strikeouts: David Williams – 193 in 2000
In addition to leading Hickory in strikeouts with 193 during the first season of a new century, Williams also paced the Crawdads in wins with 11. Furthermore, the southpaw had a 2.96 ERA and only 39 walks in 24 starts spanning 170 innings.
Williams spent seven years in the major leagues, playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2000-05, the Cincinnati Reds in 2006 and the New York Mets from 2006-07. He appeared in 82 career MLB games (72 starts), collecting 22 wins while posting a 4.83 ERA and 245 strikeouts in 408 total innings
Previously a coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, Williams and his wife Chelley opened and operated a pharmacy in Douglasville, Georgia, from 2015-19. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1979.
• Most complete games: Justin Reid and Jonathan Albaladejo – 5 in 2000 and 2003
The Crawdads have had two pitchers toss five complete games in a season, with Reid representing the first player to do so in 2000. He was 9-8 that season, posting a 3.02 ERA while making 27 appearances (22 starts) and finishing with 176 strikeouts against 30 walks in 170 innings.
A right-hander, Reid was in the minor leagues for eight seasons before ending his professional playing career in the Mexican Pacific Winter League in 2006-07. He won 46 career games in the minor leagues while compiling an ERA of 4.08 and 792 strikeouts in 966 2/3 total innings.
As for Albaladejo, he matched Reid’s complete games mark with five of his own in 2003. The right-hander also had a team-high 12 wins to go with a 3.11 ERA, 110 strikeouts against 19 walks and a save in 29 appearances (20 starts) spanning 139 innings.
A native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Albaladejo started his MLB career with the Washington Nationals in 2007 while also playing for the New York Yankees (2008-10) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2012). He made 66 relief appearances as a major leaguer, posting a 6-3 record to go with a 4.34 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 76 2/3 total innings.
Albaladejo last played for the Bridgeport Bluefish of the independent Atlantic League in 2019, where he was a player-coach. He is currently the bullpen coach for the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican Baseball League.
