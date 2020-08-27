THROWBACK THURSDAY: Former major leaguers among Crawdads’ pitching record holders

Pratt tossed 165 innings in 1994, striking out a team-high 153 batters while issuing just 29 walks. After six seasons in the Chicago White Sox’s minor league system, his last year of professional baseball came with the Bridgeport Bluefish of the independent Atlantic League in 1999.

• Most innings pitched: David Lundquist – 178 2/3 in 1994

Another starting pitcher for the Crawdads in 1994 was Lundquist, who in addition to leading the squad in innings pitched with 178 2/3 also led the way in wins (13) and shutouts (2). Additionally, the right-hander had a 3.48 ERA and 133 strikeouts against 43 walks in a team-high 27 starts.

Lundquist made his major league debut for the White Sox in 1999, appearing in 17 games out of the bullpen that season. He also played for the San Diego Padres from 2001-02, but was released in July of 2002 after making 37 career major league appearances.

Lundquist had another stint with the Crawdads in 2004, but never returned to the major leagues as a player. He is currently the assistant pitching coach for the Philadelphia Phillies.

• Most saves: Archie Vazquez – 28 in 1994