THROWBACK THURSDAY: Former Crawdads pitcher Bard makes it back to MLB after 7-plus years

(Editor’s Note: Following the recent cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field again until next spring. Consequently, the Hickory Daily Record has decided to introduce a new feature called “Throwback Thursday,” where we will briefly revisit some of the major events in the history of the Crawdads once a week for the foreseeable future.)

Colorado Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard is a perfect example of never giving up on your dreams. One of the top relievers in Major League Baseball (MLB) a decade ago, his journey has been one of trials and tribulations that recently led him back to the big leagues for the first time in over seven years.

But what some people may not realize is that Bard’s rollercoaster ride included a stint with the Hickory Crawdads in 2014. Although Bard wasn’t in Hickory for long, his experiences there played an important part in his redemption story.

First, though, let’s go back to the height of Bard’s professional baseball career, which came with the Boston Red Sox. A first-round draft choice of the Red Sox in 2005, the native of Houston, Texas, made it to the major leagues in May of 2009.