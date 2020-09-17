THROWBACK THURSDAY: Former Crawdads making a splash for Rangers in 2020

Anderson Tejeda (played for Crawdads in 2017)

Texas has used Tejeda in 12 games (11 starts) since he began his MLB career on Aug. 6. Mostly employed as a middle infielder — he also served as the Rangers’ designated hitter in one contest — Tejeda has 10 hits including two homers, two doubles and one triple.

In addition to his .263 average, five RBIs and three runs scored, Tejeda is also a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts. The 22-year-old has made two errors, but has also helped turn four double plays (3 as a shortstop, 1 as a second baseman).

Wes Benjamin (played for Crawdads in 2016)

Since making his MLB debut on Aug. 16, Benjamin has seen action in five games out of the Rangers’ bullpen. He has covered 12 1/3 innings thus far, striking out 13 batters and issuing four walks while posting a 4.38 ERA.

Benjamin earned the first win of his major league career in a 5-2 home victory over the Oakland Athletics last Saturday. The 27-year-old left-hander allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in a four-inning outing, throwing 58 pitches against the Rangers’ American League West rivals.

Kyle Cody (played for Crawdads in 2017)