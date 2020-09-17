THROWBACK THURSDAY: Former Crawdads making a splash for Rangers in 2020

(Editor’s Note: Following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field again until next spring. Consequently, the Hickory Daily Record recently introduced a feature called “Throwback Thursday,” where we will briefly revisit some of the major events in the history of the Crawdads once a week for the foreseeable future.)
Since the Hickory Crawdads began play in 1993, they have had 186 former players reach the major leagues. Eight of those players have been called up during the 2020 Major League Baseball season, and seven had made their big league debut as of Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the eight former Hickory players currently listed on the Texas Rangers’ active roster (stats were accumulated prior to Wednesday’s action):
Leody Taveras (played for Crawdads in 2017)
Since making his MLB debut during the Rangers’ season opener on July 24, Taveras has appeared in 22 games (21 starts) in center field. He has 16 hits and a .213 batting average, recording six extra-base hits (3 doubles, 2 home runs, 1 triple) and two RBIs to go with 11 walks and 12 runs scored.
Taveras is also a perfect 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts. The 22-year-old has committed just one error in the field while registering one outfield assist.
Anderson Tejeda (played for Crawdads in 2017)
Texas has used Tejeda in 12 games (11 starts) since he began his MLB career on Aug. 6. Mostly employed as a middle infielder — he also served as the Rangers’ designated hitter in one contest — Tejeda has 10 hits including two homers, two doubles and one triple.
In addition to his .263 average, five RBIs and three runs scored, Tejeda is also a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts. The 22-year-old has made two errors, but has also helped turn four double plays (3 as a shortstop, 1 as a second baseman).
Wes Benjamin (played for Crawdads in 2016)
Since making his MLB debut on Aug. 16, Benjamin has seen action in five games out of the Rangers’ bullpen. He has covered 12 1/3 innings thus far, striking out 13 batters and issuing four walks while posting a 4.38 ERA.
Benjamin earned the first win of his major league career in a 5-2 home victory over the Oakland Athletics last Saturday. The 27-year-old left-hander allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in a four-inning outing, throwing 58 pitches against the Rangers’ American League West rivals.
Kyle Cody (played for Crawdads in 2017)
Cody has been used as both a starting pitcher and a reliever, notching six appearances since the Rangers first used him on Aug. 21. He is 0-1, but has a 1.42 ERA and 12 strikeouts against 10 walks in 12 2/3 innings.
Cody has thrown three innings twice, and has pitched at least 2 1/3 innings in four of his six outings. The 26-year-old right-hander totaled a career-high 74 pitches over three innings in a 4-1 road loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
John King (played for Crawdads in 2019)
A member of the Crawdads for part of last season, King made his first major league pitching appearance on Sept. 4. In four games out of Texas’ bullpen, he is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA, four strikeouts and three walks in 6 2/3 innings.
King’s first career win came in a 7-3 home win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 9. The 26-year-old southpaw pitched two innings of relief against the Angels, striking out one and issuing no walks while allowing one unearned run and one hit.
Sam Huff (played for Crawdads in 2019)
Huff has served as the Rangers’ starting catcher on three occasions since making his MLB debut last Friday. He has one hit in nine at-bats, and he also has a walk.
Huff’s first major league hit came on a sixth-inning single in a 10-1, seven-inning home loss to the Athletics last Saturday. The 22-year-old also walked against Oakland the day before, drawing a base on balls in the seventh inning of a 10-6 home loss.
Sherten Apostel (played for Crawdads in 2019)
Apostel has only seen action in one game since being called up by the Rangers, serving as the starting third baseman against Oakland last Saturday. The 21-year-old had one hit in three at-bats, recording a single in the final inning of Texas’ 10-1, seven-inning home defeat at the hands of the A’s.
Demarcus Evans (played for Crawdads in 2017 and 2018)
The latest former Crawdad to be called up to the big leagues, Evans was promoted by the Rangers on Tuesday. The 23-year-old righty hasn’t been used yet, but is expected to pitch out of Texas’ bullpen moving forward.
