THROWBACK THURSDAY: Crawdads’ Lindemann twirls no-hitter during inaugural season

(Editor’s Note: Following the recent cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field again until next spring. Consequently, the Hickory Daily Record has decided to introduce a new feature called “Throwback Thursday,” where we will briefly revisit some of the major events in the history of the Crawdads once a week for the foreseeable future.)

Since their inaugural season in 1993, Hickory Crawdads pitchers have provided countless memorable performances. But only one nine-inning no-hitter has been thrown in team history, and it came all the way back on May 15, 1993, when Wayne Lindemann no-hit the Albany (Georgia) Polecats in a 1-0 Hickory win.

Lindemann accomplished the feat on the road, and his first of two complete games during the 1993 season resulted in the only shutout thrown by a Crawdads pitcher that year. Twenty-three years old at the time, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound left-hander started 15 games in ’93, finishing with a 6-8 record and a 3.62 ERA.

Lindemann also struck out 58 batters in 99 1/3 innings during the Crawdads’ debut season, when they were the Class A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. He remained in the White Sox system through 1995, although he never advanced past high-A ball.