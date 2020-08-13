THROWBACK THURSDAY: Crawdads have 26 former players on active MLB rosters

(Editor’s Note: Following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field again until next spring. Consequently, the Hickory Daily Record recently introduced a feature called “Throwback Thursday,” where we will briefly revisit some of the major events in the history of the Crawdads once a week for the foreseeable future.)

On Tuesday, the Texas Rangers selected the contract of relief pitcher Wes Benjamin from their alternate training site, making him the 181st former Hickory Crawdads player to reach the major leagues. The 27-year-old left-hander was with the Crawdads in 2016, and has steadily worked his way up through the minor leagues ever since.

As of now, there are 34 former Crawdads in Major League Baseball, although eight of them (Dillon Tate of the Baltimore Orioles, Leury Garcia of the Chicago White Sox, Carl Edwards Jr. of the Seattle Mariners, Jose Leclerc and Joe Palumbo of the Texas Rangers, Jorge Alfaro and Richard Bleier of the Miami Marlins and Keone Kela of the Pittsburgh Pirates) are currently on the injured list. That leaves 26 players —including the aforementioned Benjamin, who had yet to make his major league debut as of Wednesday afternoon —on active MLB rosters.