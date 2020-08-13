THROWBACK THURSDAY: Crawdads have 26 former players on active MLB rosters

(Editor’s Note: Following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field again until next spring. Consequently, the Hickory Daily Record recently introduced a feature called “Throwback Thursday,” where we will briefly revisit some of the major events in the history of the Crawdads once a week for the foreseeable future.)
On Tuesday, the Texas Rangers selected the contract of relief pitcher Wes Benjamin from their alternate training site, making him the 181st former Hickory Crawdads player to reach the major leagues. The 27-year-old left-hander was with the Crawdads in 2016, and has steadily worked his way up through the minor leagues ever since.
As of now, there are 34 former Crawdads in Major League Baseball, although eight of them (Dillon Tate of the Baltimore Orioles, Leury Garcia of the Chicago White Sox, Carl Edwards Jr. of the Seattle Mariners, Jose Leclerc and Joe Palumbo of the Texas Rangers, Jorge Alfaro and Richard Bleier of the Miami Marlins and Keone Kela of the Pittsburgh Pirates) are currently on the injured list. That leaves 26 players —including the aforementioned Benjamin, who had yet to make his major league debut as of Wednesday afternoon —on active MLB rosters.
Here’s a glance at how the remaining 25 players have performed thus far in 2020 (stats were compiled prior to Wednesday’s games):
Hanser Alberto (Baltimore Orioles; with Crawdads in 2012)
Alberto has started every game for the Orioles at second base, compiling the seventh-highest batting average (.348) in MLB while recording two home runs and nine RBIs. The 27-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in doubles (9), and he’s also tied for fourth in hits (24) and ninth in runs scored (14).
Martin Perez (Boston Red Sox; with Crawdads in 2009, 2018)
Perez has made four starts for the Red Sox on the mound, posting a 2-2 record to go with a 3.38 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old southpaw has won two of his last three starts after a rough outing in his season debut, allowing two runs or fewer each time out.
Nomar Mazara (Chicago White Sox; with Crawdads in 2013, 2014)
Mazara has appeared in seven games (six starts) for the White Sox, registering three hits in 17 at-bats. One of the 25-year-old right fielder’s hits was a double, and he has also walked four times and scored two runs.
Travis Demeritte (Detroit Tigers; with Crawdads in 2014, 2015)
Demeritte has played in eight games (four starts) for the Tigers, notching two hits in 13 at-bats. All of the 25-year-old’s starts have come in right field, and he has one double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Dylan Moore (Seattle Mariners; with Crawdads in 2015, 2016)
Moore has served as a utility man for the Mariners, appearing in 13 games (12 starts) at five different positions: right field, left field, third base, shortstop and first base). The 28-year-old is batting .313 with four homers and nine RBIs, has totaled 15 hits including four doubles and has scored 11 runs with three walks and three stolen bases.
Erik Swanson (Seattle Mariners; with Crawdads in 2015, 2016)
Swanson has made four appearances out of the Mariners’ bullpen, allowing three runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander has five strikeouts against one walk.
Peter Fairbanks (Tampa Bay Rays; with Crawdads in 2016)
In seven relief appearances for the Rays, Fairbanks has a 2-1 record and 13 strikeouts in seven innings. The 26-year-old righty has surrendered five runs, nine hits and five walks.
Wilmer Font (Toronto Blue Jays; with Crawdads in 2009, 2010)
Font has made five relief appearances for the Blue Jays, posting an 0-1 record while allowing six runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old righty has struck out three batters and walked one.
Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers; with Crawdads in 2013)
Gallo has been the Rangers’ starting right fielder in 15 of 16 games, batting .220 with four homers and 10 RBIs. The 26-year-old has 11 hits including three doubles, and he’s also walked 10 times, scored eight runs and stolen two bases.
Jonathan Hernandez (Texas Rangers; with Crawdads in 2016, 2017)
In eight games out of the Rangers’ bullpen, Hernandez has a 2-0 record, a 1.80 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 10 innings. The 24-year-old righty has allowed two runs, four hits and four walks.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Texas Rangers; with Crawdads in 2014, 2015)
Kiner-Falefa has made 14 starts at third base for the Rangers, batting .320 with 16 hits including two triples and two doubles. The 25-year-old also has two RBIs, eight runs scored, four stolen bases and three walks.
Brett Martin (Texas Rangers; with Crawdads in 2015, 2016)
Martin has made four appearances out of the Rangers’ bullpen, compiling a 2.45 ERA while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings. In addition, the 25-year-old lefty has allowed one run on one hit and five walks.
Rougned Odor (Texas Rangers; with Crawdads in 2012)
Odor has started 11 games at second base while serving as the Rangers’ designated hitter in another contest. He has five hits in 43 at-bats, with two of those hits going for extra bases — a homer and a double — and he also has three RBIs, four runs scored and three walks.
Robbie Erlin (Atlanta Braves; with Crawdads in 2010)
After making two appearances for the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this season, Erlin was designated for assignment on Aug. 2 and claimed by the Braves five days later. In three total relief outings spanning six innings, the 29-year-old southpaw has allowed six runs on nine hits — including three homers, two doubles and one triple — while striking out nine and issuing one walk.
Luke Jackson (Atlanta Braves; with Crawdads in 2011, 2012)
Jackson has been a reliable reliever for the Braves, posting a 1-0 record and a 3.38 ERA in seven appearances spanning eight innings. The 28-year-old righty has five strikeouts against four walks, and he’s given up three earned runs on 10 hits.
Daniel Bard (Colorado Rockies; with Crawdads in 2014)
After a seven-year absence from the major leagues, Bard has posted a 1-0 record and a 3.00 ERA in eight appearances out of the Rockies’ bullpen. The 35-year-old righty also has a save in his nine innings pitched, and he has 12 strikeouts against no walks.
Lewis Brinson (Miami Marlins; with Crawdads in 2013, 2014)
Brinson has played both corner outfield spots for the Marlins, appearing in five games (four starts). The 26-year-old has yet to record a hit in 11 at-bats, but he has walked twice, registered a stolen base and scored a run.
Alex Claudio (Milwaukee Brewers; with Crawdads in 2013)
Claudio has seen relief action in five games for the Brewers, compiling a 3.38 ERA while striking out three and walking two in 5 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old lefty has allowed two runs and five hits.
Justin Grimm (Milwaukee Brewers; with Crawdads in 2011)
In two relief appearances for the Brewers, Grimm has pitched a total of three innings. The 31-year-old righty has four strikeouts against one walk, and he has surrendered three runs and three hits.
Jared Hughes (New York Mets; with Crawdads in 2006, 2007)
Hughes has appeared out of the Mets’ bullpen four times, allowing no runs on one hit in 5 2/3 innings. The 35-year-old righty also has six strikeouts and has issued three walks.
Ariel Jurado (New York Mets; with Crawdads in 2015)
Jurado hasn’t yet appeared in a game for the Mets since being traded from the Rangers on Aug. 5. The 24-year-old righty saw time as both a starter and a reliever for Texas in 2018 and 2019.
Andrew McCutchen (Philadelphia Phillies; with Crawdads in 2006)
In 10 games as a left fielder/designated hitter for the Phillies, McCutchen has five hits in 34 at-bats. The 33-year-old has one double, four RBIs, three walks and two runs scored.
Neil Walker (Philadelphia Phillies; with Crawdads in 2005)
Walker has played a variety of positions for the Phillies, appearing in five total games at third base, second base, first base and designated hitter. The 34-year-old has two hits in 11 at-bats, with one of those hits being a double, and he has also scored two runs.
Jurickson Profar (San Diego Padres; with Crawdads in 2011, 2015)
Of the 16 games he has appeared in for the Padres, Profar has been the second baseman 13 times, the left fielder twice and the designated hitter once. The 27-year-old has eight hits in 49 at-bats, notching a pair of homers to go with four RBIs, 10 runs scored, eight walks and two stolen bases.
Tony Watson (San Francisco Giants; with Crawdads in 2007)
In five relief outings for the Giants, Watson has a 2.45 ERA and three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. The 35-year-old lefty has issued one walk while allowing one earned run on two hits.
The Hickory Daily Record sports department can be reached at sports@hickoryrecord.com.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!