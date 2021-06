Team Hickory’s ninth grade girls basketball team coached by Alicia Abernathy finished first in its division during the recent National Travel Basketball Association State Championships at Carolina Courts in Charlotte. The team includes the following players: Addison Sisk, Peyton Hewitt, Laken Powe, Kynsea Pugh, Gabrielle Bryant, Emily Haas, Karlee Starnes, Hailey McFadden, Kennedy Blevins and Allie Reid.