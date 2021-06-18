 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Team Hickory's 6th grade girls team wins championship
0 Comments

Team Hickory's 6th grade girls team wins championship

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
6th grade girls
Submitted photo

Team Hickory’s sixth grade girls basketball team coached by Paul Brittain and BJ Boughman finished first in the Silver Bracket during the recent National Travel Basketball Association State Championships at Carolina Courts in Charlotte. The team includes the following players: Sarah Angel, Kylie Corpening, TanDriyana Allison, Saleen Franklin, Heidi Leatherman, Jessica Bailey, Matilyn Kincaid, Yazmin McClain, Ellana McClain, Sonny Burns and Addie Brittain.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert