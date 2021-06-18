Team Hickory's 6th grade girls team wins championship

Team Hickory’s sixth grade girls basketball team coached by Paul Brittain and BJ Boughman finished first in the Silver Bracket during the recent National Travel Basketball Association State Championships at Carolina Courts in Charlotte. The team includes the following players: Sarah Angel, Kylie Corpening, TanDriyana Allison, Saleen Franklin, Heidi Leatherman, Jessica Bailey, Matilyn Kincaid, Yazmin McClain, Ellana McClain, Sonny Burns and Addie Brittain.