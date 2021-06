Team Hickory’s 11th grade girls basketball team coached by Jovan Hoover and Randall Turner finished first in its division during the recent National Travel Basketball Association State Championships at Carolina Courts in Charlotte. The team includes the following players: Jacie Hoover, Madeline Wootton, Gabby Greenard, Rachel Sanders, Katie Story, Miquishia Patterson, Alexis Hough, Joselin Turner, Haleigh Henson and Damireona Burch.