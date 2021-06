Team Hickory’s 10th grade girls basketball team coached by TJ Tipps came in second in its division during the recent National Travel Basketball Association State Championships at Carolina Courts in Charlotte. The team includes the following players: Samaria Tipps, Jaylen Barnes, Adalynn Cline, Anna Cline, Jada Redfern, Olivia Kardol, Jada Brown, Mackenzie Sand-Odom and Janiya Johnson.