Team Hickory 17U girls nab Battle in the Boro championship

Team Hickory 17U girls
The Hickory 17-and-under girls basketball team won the Battle in the Boro, an AAU tournament held at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky, this past Sunday through Tuesday. Hickory posted a 4-1 record and won the championship in its bracket thanks to a 45-31 victory over the Mississippi Lady Hawks in the final round. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Sydney Hayes, Joselin Turner, Samaria Tipps and Janiya Johnson. On the back row are Damireona Burch, Natalie Williams and coach T.J. Tipps. Not pictured are Jaden Redfern and coaches Randall Turner and A’Mya McClain.

