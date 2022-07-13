The Hickory 17-and-under girls basketball team won the Battle in the Boro, an AAU tournament held at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky, this past Sunday through Tuesday. Hickory posted a 4-1 record and won the championship in its bracket thanks to a 45-31 victory over the Mississippi Lady Hawks in the final round. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Sydney Hayes, Joselin Turner, Samaria Tipps and Janiya Johnson. On the back row are Damireona Burch, Natalie Williams and coach T.J. Tipps. Not pictured are Jaden Redfern and coaches Randall Turner and A’Mya McClain.
Team Hickory 17U girls nab Battle in the Boro championship
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Due to several factors, Hickory Motor Speedway management has made the decision to cancel tonight's races.
CONOVER — Morgan Oliver will fill multiple roles when she attends the Indoor National Speed Skating Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska, later …
The Hickory 17-and-under girls basketball team recently traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to participate in the biggest AAU tournament in the …
Jack Williams began playing Ultimate Frisbee as a student at Hickory High, where he also participated in golf, tennis and basketball. During h…
NEWTON — Game 3 of the best-of-five series between Hickory Post 48 and the Gaston Braves in the opening round of the American Legion baseball …
CLAREMONT — Bradley Rudisill spent the 2022 season as an assistant coach for Bunker Hill High’s varsity baseball team, but he’ll find himself …
NEWTON — The 21st annual Donald Hicks Basketball Day Camp — “A Thinking Exercise in Basketball” — will be held July 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m…
MAIDEN — One of the state’s top-ranked players in the class of 2023 has decided where he’ll play college football, as Maiden wide receiver Chr…
HIDDENITE — The eighth annual Vertical Mile Challenge was held Saturday, June 25, at Rocky Face Park in Alexander County. Almost 130 runners c…
The Hickory Crawdads return home from a tough road trip to open a six-game homestand against the Wilmington, Delaware, Blue Rocks at L.P. Fran…