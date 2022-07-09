The Hickory 17-and-under girls basketball team recently traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to participate in the biggest AAU tournament in the world, the Run 4 the Roses. The squad finished 4-2 and was the runner-up in its division, losing the championship game by three points in overtime. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Joselin Turner, Samaria Tipps and Janiya Johnson. On the back row are Damireona Burch, Sydney Hayes, Natalie Williams, Jaden Redfern and Maddie Wootton. Coaches for the team are T.J. Tipps, Randall Turner, A’Mya McClain and Hannah Stull.
Team Hickory 17U girls finish 2nd in AAU tournament
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MAIDEN — One of the state’s top-ranked players in the class of 2023 has decided where he’ll play college football, as Maiden wide receiver Chr…
The season-high of 4,176 fans present for the series finale between the Hickory Crawdads and the Greensboro Grasshoppers received their promis…
Jack Williams began playing Ultimate Frisbee as a student at Hickory High, where he also participated in golf, tennis and basketball. During h…
HIDDENITE — The eighth annual Vertical Mile Challenge was held Saturday, June 25, at Rocky Face Park in Alexander County. Almost 130 runners c…
Hickory native J.T. Poston began the 2022 PGA Tour season with six consecutive missed cuts, and he didn’t post a top-10 finish until a tie for…
BELMONT — The Gaston Braves defeated the visiting Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team 11-4 in Game 1 of their best-of-five series in…
CLAREMONT — Bradley Rudisill spent the 2022 season as an assistant coach for Bunker Hill High’s varsity baseball team, but he’ll find himself …
The Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team extended its winning streak to four games with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Wilkes County …
NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team outhit the visiting Gaston Braves during Game 2 of their opening-round Area IV play…
NEWTON — Game 3 of the best-of-five series between Hickory Post 48 and the Gaston Braves in the opening round of the American Legion baseball …