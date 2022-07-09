 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Team Hickory 17U girls finish 2nd in AAU tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Team Hickory 17U girls
Submitted photo

The Hickory 17-and-under girls basketball team recently traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to participate in the biggest AAU tournament in the world, the Run 4 the Roses. The squad finished 4-2 and was the runner-up in its division, losing the championship game by three points in overtime. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Joselin Turner, Samaria Tipps and Janiya Johnson. On the back row are Damireona Burch, Sydney Hayes, Natalie Williams, Jaden Redfern and Maddie Wootton. Coaches for the team are T.J. Tipps, Randall Turner, A’Mya McClain and Hannah Stull.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert