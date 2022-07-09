Team Hickory 17U girls finish 2nd in AAU tournament

The Hickory 17-and-under girls basketball team recently traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to participate in the biggest AAU tournament in the world, the Run 4 the Roses. The squad finished 4-2 and was the runner-up in its division, losing the championship game by three points in overtime. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Joselin Turner, Samaria Tipps and Janiya Johnson. On the back row are Damireona Burch, Sydney Hayes, Natalie Williams, Jaden Redfern and Maddie Wootton. Coaches for the team are T.J. Tipps, Randall Turner, A’Mya McClain and Hannah Stull.