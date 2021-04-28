 Skip to main content
Team Hickory 16U wins South Carolina tournament
Team Hickory 16U
Submitted photo

The Team Hickory 16-and-under travel basketball team won the Blue Division Silver Championship of the Big Shots: Carolina Live tournament this past weekend in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Pictured on the front row, from left, are coaches Jeremy Harper (Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute) and Derek Hood (West Caldwell), Dayton Anderson (St. Stephens), Truitt McKinney (West Caldwell), Kalen Bowers (West Caldwell) and Ian Johnson (South Caldwell). On the back row are Malek Patterson (West Caldwell), Ja’Kobe Hood (West Caldwell), Roman Hawk (East Lincoln), Nyckolas Clarke (East Lincoln) and coach Brooks Bowers (West Caldwell).

