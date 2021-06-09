Taylorsville’s Stone wins 15th Hickory Charity Chase

After the 2020 Hickory Charity Chase was canceled due to COVID-19, this year’s run marked a welcome return of a signature event for Catawba County. The 15th Charity Chase was held last Saturday, with 31-year-old Josh Stone of Taylorsville winning this year’s half marathon (13.1 miles) and completing the Charity Chase Challenge by running both the 5K and the half marathon in succession, finishing the 5K in 15:53 and the half marathon in 1:18:19.

Barry Thomas, 37, and Derek May, 40, placed second and third, respectively, in the men’s division for the half marathon. Meanwhile, Jose Gamez, 38, and Andrew Dolphens, 29, were the second- and third-place finishers in the men’s division for the 5K.

The winner of the half marathon in the women’s division was Calista Foret, an 18-year old from Concord who posted a time of 1:52.10. Placing second and third in the women’s division for the half marathon were Melanie Butler, 47, and Emily Devivo, 31, while Daniela Gutierrez, 15, and Addison Cox, 13, came in second and third in the women’s division for the 5K.