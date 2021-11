Unifour Senior Games participants recently earned state medals in the North Carolina Senior Games. Overall, 60 Unifour Senior Games participants went on to compete in the state finals. Pictured, from left, are the following state medalists in swimming: Ed McFadden, Nancy Tucker, Melinda Wallricks, Jean McMullen and Rich Ericson. The photo was taken at the Draughn Aquatics and Fitness Center in Valdese.