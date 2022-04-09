Stone wins overall title, Nunn leads women during 16th annual Charity Chase

The 16th annual Charity Chase half marathon was held on Saturday in Hickory, with Josh Stone of Taylorsville posting the top overall time and Molly Nunn of Clemmons taking first place in the women’s division. Stone finished the race in a time of 1 hour, 14 minutes and 14 seconds, while Nunn finished in a time of 1 hour, 25 minutes and 37 seconds.

The runner-up in the men’s division was Dustin Pitts of Hickory, while Chris Fulbright of Conover came in third. Meanwhile, Biley Badgley of Newton finished second in the women’s division and Anna Mocke of Hickory took third.

The Charity Chase 5K preceded the half marathon, with C.J. Schronce of Catawba posting the top overall time (18 minutes, 13 seconds) and Shelby Gurley of Marion leading the women with a time of 19 minutes, 55 seconds. Tyler Green of Statesville and Wesley Gurley of Marion finished second and third, respectively, on the men’s side, while Emily Devivo of Conover was second in the women’s division with Blaikley Crooks of Morganton finishing third.

Seventeen runners opted to run both the 5K and the half marathon. Green was the top finisher in the Charity Chase Challenge with a combined time of 2 hours, 2 minutes and 47 seconds.

Seventy-five people ran in the 5K with 63 finishing, while 138 participants took part in the half marathon with 127 finishing. A total of 196 runners competed in the Charity Chase, which has raised approximately $300,000 for local charities over the past few years and for many groups in Catawba County is the primary or only source of funding.

A total of 18 nonprofit organizations provide the volunteers necessary to stage and run the race, considered the primary running event in the region. The organizing sponsor is the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley, and local businesses and individuals provide the funding through donations and in-kind contributions.

For full results from Saturday's Charity Chase, visit www.charitychase.com.