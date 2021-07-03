Stone wins 7th annual Vertical Mile Challenge

Juan Tisera, age 32 of Charlotte, took top honors in the Half VMC (4 loops/8 miles) with a time of 1:13:11. Matt Kearney, age 36 of Mount Olive, placed second at 1:25:21, with Eric Sprinkle, age 51 of Taylorsville, in third place at 1:51:32.

Lanie Honeycutt, age 32 of Morganton, was the first-place female (5th place overall) in the Half VMC with a time of 1:55:18. Jocelyn Piccone, age 57 of Pineville, was the second-place female (6th place overall) at 1:57:13, with Amanda Kearney, age 33 of Dudley, in third place (9th place overall) at 2:01:07.

Two people who completed five Vertical Mile Challenge races were presented with special awards commemorating their achievement. Five-year awards were presented to Lisa Watkins of North Wilkesboro and Laurie Matecki of Sanford.

A number of special awards were also presented to competitors who worked especially hard or exhibited major enthusiasm during the race.

The first VMC race was held in 2015 with only 14 finishers. Slowly but surely, participation began to climb, with 17 finishers in 2016, 92 finishers in 2017, 78 finishers in 2018, 184 finishers in 2019, 77 finishers in 2020 (postponed until August and capped due to COVID-19) and 109 finishers in 2021.