Hickory Crawdads starting pitcher Josh Stephan dominated one of the top offenses in the South Atlantic League on Thursday night in leading his team to a 5-1 win over the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods in front of 1,387 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win was the second in a row for Hickory after losing the opener of the six-game South Atlantic League series, which continues tonight at 7 p.m. Both teams are currently 6-4 on the season.

Stephan, who joined the Crawdads last August after a promotion from Low-A Down East, made his first start at L.P. Frans and quickly made himself feel at home.

Facing a team that entered the game hitting .292 for the season, the 21-year-old from Grand Prairie, Texas, threw seven innings of two-hit ball, allowing three walks and striking out 10. Of the 26 hitters he faced, Stephan started 19 of them with a first-pitch strike.

“I think the way he mixed his pitches and the way he went about tonight, he had all his pitches working and mixing everything in the count, it didn't really matter,” Crawdads manager Chad Comer said. “He was just attacking hitters with it, and he got ahead of a lot of guys tonight and it worked out in his favor.”

The plan of attack throughout the night was a steady diet of sliders and changeups, while using the fastball sparsely. The end result was often quick outs, especially in the middle innings, when Stephan needed 19 pitches to get nine outs from the fourth through sixth innings.

“When you got your slider going like that and the changeup going,” Stephan said of his approach, “I mean, you're trying to rely on your strengths and stick the fastball in when you need to. I feel like for the most part, it mixed pretty well.”

The big matchup of the night was facing Junior Caminero, who entered the game hitting .500 for the season, and was coming off a 4-for-4 with two homers in the previous contest. Staying away from the fastball, Stephan (2-0) struck out the phenom twice and induced a lazy fly ball to center in the sixth.

“For the most part, we’re just staying away from him,” said Stephan of the strategy. “I mean, it's a hot bat. I'd rather go down with my strengths than lose with something that isn't as good.”

Comer emphasized to his hurlers — Juan Mejia and Eudrys Manon each pitched an inning in relief — to have confidence in the plan.

“He’s (Caminero) a really good hitter,” said Comer. “And I think it was just more the plan was, whatever you decide to throw, make sure we execute it and put it in a good spot and go from there.”

Hickory got the runs it needed in the bottom of the first inning, when Josh Hatcher ambushed a first-pitch fastball from Ben Peoples (0-1) and sent it to the batter’s eye in center field for a two-run homer.

The Crawdads added a run in the third, when Alejandro Osuna walked and later scored on Liam Hicks’ single to center.

Jayce Easley used his legs to manufacture a run in the seventh. He reached on a bunt single, then was balked to second — a play that led to the ejection of Hot Rods manager Rafael Valenzuela. Easley stole third and scampered home when the throw from catcher Kenny Piper rolled away.

Hatcher worked a full-count walk in the eighth, stole second and came home on Keyber Rodriguez’s double.

Comer made note of Hatcher’s at-bats on Thursday, which led to three of the five runs.

“He had that big swing early to put us on the board,” said Comer. “But then, he just continued to have good at-bats throughout the night, elongating at-bats and good stuff happened after that. It's been really good just the brand of baseball that he’s playing right now.”

Bowling Green spoiled the shutout with two outs in the ninth, when Oneill Manzueta’s infield hit scored Nick Schnell.