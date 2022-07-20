Statesville teen wins national pool championship in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Alexander Johnson of Statesville won the 2022 American Poolplayers Association Junior Pool Championship earlier this month.

The 16-year-old was one of 256 kids to compete in the pool championship conducted by the APA, the governing body of amateur pool.

The championship match was live-streamed and can be viewed on YouTube.

Johnson is a member of the local APA league in Statesville, where he plays pool regularly. The champion took home a prize package that included a Nintendo Switch and the championship trophy.

The APA Junior Championships, held July 7-10, featured children ages 7-18 from 29 states as well as Canada.

The APA, based in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, sanctions the world’s largest amateur pool league, known as the APA Pool League throughout the United States and as the Canadian Pool League in Canada. Nearly 250,000 members compete in weekly 8-Ball and 9-Ball league play. The APA is generally recognized as the governing body of amateur pool, having established the official rules, championships, formats and handicap systems for the sport of amateur billiards.

The APA produces four major tournaments — the APA World Pool Championships, the APA Poolplayer Championships, the APA Junior Championships and the U.S. Amateur Championships — that, together, pay out nearly $2 million in cash and prizes annually.

The APA and its championships are sponsored by Aramith, Action Cues and PoolDawg.com.

For more information on the APA, visit www.poolplayers.com.