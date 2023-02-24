WINSTON-SALEM — Several Catawba County schools were represented at the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission’s National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournament Feb. 17-18 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The 2023 tournament was one of the largest in-person tournaments ever hosted by the NCWRC, with over 1,300 participants from 51 schools across the state.

Startown Elementary School claimed its fourth consecutive state championship in the Elementary School Division, while Balls Creek Elementary was the runner-up and Sherrills Ford Elementary finished fourth behind third-place George Hildebrand Elementary.

Both Startown Elementary and Maiden Middle had top finishers in the individual competition, with Startown sweeping the podium in both the girls’ and boys’ divisions and Maiden claiming the top two spots in the girls’ individual competition.

“The Unifour, as well as the state of North Carolina, has become a competitive area for archery,” said Gabe Ervin, who coaches both Startown Elementary and Maiden Middle. I’m proud that our team keeps working hard and upping their scores to remain competitive. Our students’ dedication, as well as the support of their parents, really shows, and I am honored to coach them.”

In the Middle School Division, Maiden claimed its first state title. Meanwhile, Mill Creek Middle finished in fourth place behind second-place Hudson Middle and third-place East Burke Middle.

Maiden High School ended the weekend with a third-place finish in the High School Division, with South Caldwell High coming in first and East Burke High taking second.

Startown, Balls Creek and Sherrills Ford elementary schools, Maiden and Mill Creek middle schools and Maiden High were the Catawba County schools that qualified for the NASP Eastern Nationals Tournament May 11-13 in Louisville, Kentucky. Several individual competitors across the district also qualified for nationals.

Catawba County Schools is proud to offer NASP archery as a growing opportunity through physical education programs for students in grades 4-12.

Note: Full results from the NCWRC’s NASP State Tournament can be found online at www.nasptournaments.org.

TEAM STANDINGS(top five teams are listed in each division)

Elementary School Division

1. Startown, 3094 points

2. Balls Creek, 2838 points

3. George Hildebrand, 2762 points

4. Sherrills Ford, 2719 points

5. Icard, 2693 points

Middle School Division

1. Maiden, 3289 points

2. Hudson, 3175 points

3. East Burke, 3169 points

4. Mill Creek, 3110 points

5. Roger Bacon Academy, 3084 points

High School Division

1. South Caldwell, 3200 points

2. East Burke, 3153 points

3. Maiden, 3101 points

4. North Iredell, 3071 points

5. Carolina Christian, 2944 points

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS(top five individuals are listed in each division)

Elementary School Girls

1. Kaidyn Thurman (Startown), 276 points

2. Annabelle Carter (Startown), 272 points

3. Josslyn Herndon (Startown), 254 points

4. Jocelyn Anderson (George Hildebrand), 252 points

5. Desirae Lipscomb (Icard), 248 points

Elementary School Boys

1. Hunter Chapman (Startown), 270 points

2. Jeremiah Smith (Startown), 267 points

3. Aiden Jennings (Startown), 267 points

4. Miles Seagle (Icard), 264 points

5. Jackson Weaver (Balls Creek), 262 points

Middle School Girls

1. Sarah Weathers (Maiden), 283 points

2. Ella Bryan (Maiden), 283 points

3. Adalyn Philyaw (Hudson), 281 points

4. Logan Moser (Maiden), 279 points

5. Carley Mace (East Burke), 278 points

Middle School Boys

1. Lane Hankins (Granite Falls), 284 points

2. Andrew Troup (Mill Creek), 282 points

3. Carter Seagle (East Burke), 280 points

4. Luke Warren (Maiden), 277 points

5. Jack Mantak (Maiden), 277 points

High School Girls

1. Natalie Bell (East Burke), 293 points

2. Elizabeth Tucker (Maiden), 284 points

3. Morgen Campbell (North Iredell), 282 points

4. Caroline Ingle (South Caldwell), 278 points

5. Paige Finney (Maiden), 274 points

High School Boys

1. Andrew Miller (South Caldwell), 289 points

2. Jeb White (North Iredell), 281 points

3. Ethan Hartsell (Carolina Christian), 280 points

4. Hudson Lentz (East Burke), 276 points

5. Josh Webb (Franklin Academy), 272 points